Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

You don’t have to be a water sign to love luxuriating in a hot bath . Whether it’s a standard part of your weekly self-care routine or if you’re looking for a new way to re-set, you can make the most of the few precious minutes you have alone in your bathroom with the help of a few strategic buys.

To help you elevate your bathroom to spa-like levels, we rounded up the comfiest, coziest and most luxurious items to keep you pampered. All the products included have hundreds, if not thousands, of positive reviews. From chilled wine holders to keep your rosé cool to towel heaters to give you warm and fluffy textiles on demand, these are products to transform your ho-hum bath into a five-star spa.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.