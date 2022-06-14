Prince Charles' Nickname For Meghan Markle Revealed—We Didn’t Expect This!

Splash News

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about the royal family, think again. The latest bit of information that has been discovered is once again related to Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Just a few months after learning that he offered to walk her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry, as her own father was unable to attend, we are actually discovering for the first time what Prince Charles’ nickname for Meghan is. And we have to admit that it was *not* what we expected!

According to The Daily Express, a royal insider revealed that the future King calls Meghan, “Tungsten.” Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon of The List further analyzed the nickname, and said that it is actually a “pretty neat compliment” to be associated with the rare Earth metal, because it is supposed to reflect Meghan’s “resilient nature.”

"Meghan Markle hasn’t had an easy time of it since joining the royal family," Liwag Dixon said. "Not only has the press hounded her relentless, but she has also said that she felt less than at home in the royal family. The royal family may not have approved of Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior royals, despite them doing so to escape an environment that was clearly not good for their mental health."

Liwag Dixon continued: "However, it seems that Prince Charles had a lot of respect for Meghan’s resilient nature. This was evident in the secret nickname he reportedly had for her: 'Tungsten.'" She also went on to say that royal correspondent Russell Myers said that the Prince of Wales "nicknamed her after the metal as she is 'tough and unbending.'" We guess that's a good thing? "Tungsten is the strongest naturally occurring metal in the planet," Liwag Dixon concluded. "That makes this a pretty neat compliment, all things considered."