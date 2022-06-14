When Will 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Be Streaming?

June 17 (UPI) -- Guy Ritchie, who directed 2019's Aladdin live-action remake, is set to join Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1997 film Hercules. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that Ritchie will direct the Hercules remake following the commercial success of the Aladdin live-action film, which crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

