Dalloway Terrace

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve read anything on this website regarding drinking, nice spaces, or drinking in really nice spaces, then you’ll know that we’re big fans...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Shmoné

At this Israeli place on 8th Street, the ever-changing menu is typed out daily in Comic Sans font, with dish names like “370 Pea & their pea shoots (don’t try to count them)” or “Veal cheek that reminds me that I am a genius.” There's also an all-absinthe cocktail menu (don’t worry, they have a full bar too), and on our first visit, our server pulled up a seat at our table to take our order. In other words, this place marches to its own drum. It’s from the same owner of the party restaurant HaSalon in Midtown, but with a more toned-down approach and less (actually, zero) dancing on tables. Breads and vegetables are a good place to start, but we like the bigger protein dishes best, especially the roasted lamb neck with herbs that reminds us of a Thai larb and the whole mackerel served with a big chunk of challah to dip into the sauce. Just know that portions aren’t huge, and prices run high, with many dishes in the $40-$50 range. If you can, sit at the bar overlooking the open kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Melisse

Unless you’re someone who obsessively tracks the stars that a tire company awards to restaurants, dining at a 14-seat tasting menu spot might make you a little nervous. Rightfully so—restaurants where there’s a ratio of two staff members to every diner tend to be both intimidating and uncommon these days. Melisse in Santa Monica subscribes to a lot of “fancy restaurant” cliches, but it’s not a place you should be scared of. That is, if you have $800 to spend on dinner for two.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Flowers#Cocktails#Chelsea Flower Show#The Dalloway Terrace
The Infatuation

Boulevard

With its brick archways, tiled mosaics, curved iron railings, and royal blue velvet chairs, Boulevard looks like a Parisian metro station or a painting from the Belle Époque. But this restaurant that feels so quintessentially French is actually serving a set menu of Californian-American dishes ($98). The three-course dinner has options like steak tartare with pickled white asparagus, ahi tuna carpaccio with somen noodles, and large plates like juicy pan-seared scallops and pork chops with grape agrodulce. The food is solid but not as memorable as the space and water views. This spot feels like a plush clubhouse for the after-work and business dinner crowd, and it's a great place to sit at the bar, order a la carte, and enjoy a bottle of wine near the Embarcadero.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Foaling around! Gypsies and travellers make a splash at Appleby horse fair as tens of thousands of caravans take over Cumbria for four-day festival

Thousands of travellers from across Europe have descended on Cumbria as the Appleby Horse Fair enters its second day today. Pictures showed owners washing their horses in the waters of the River Eden, while others rode through the town's streets in horse-drawn carts. A total of 30,000 visitors are expected...
WORLD
StyleCaster

Charlize Theron Dyed Her Hair Ultra-Dark for Summer & Looks So Different (In a Good Way)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Usually, when summer comes around, folks want to go lighter with their hair, adding in a few face-framing highlights or just going all over brighter. Something about the sun makes us all want to come out of our winter shells. But not Charlize Theron, who dyed her hair brown just in time for the warmer weather. It’s not that she’s never been dark before but we’ve seen primarily blonde hair from the actor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Infatuation

Cicchetti

The truth is no one really expects greatness from a chain. Decent pastas? Sure. A recognisable menu item? You got it. Something to get excited about? Rarely. Except at this Italian spot on Hans Road. Owned by the San Carlo restaurant group and located directly by Harrods, Cicchetti has several things to get excited about. From the jazzed-up dining room that makes you feel like you’ve escaped Brompton Road and somehow landed in Venice, to the daydream-worthy truffle and pecorino ravioli, it’s more than worth your time. The food here is actually really great. The gorgonzola gnocchi, which arrives in a “baked parmesan basket”, is creamy and a real winner. As is the melanzane parmigiana—a rich tomato sauce with layers of tender aubergine and mozzarella. So the next time you’re in Knightsbridge, or even if you aren’t, this is a spot that should be on your radar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nakama Sushi

A meal at this small Japanese restaurant in Civic Center can be as casual or fancy as you make it. Unwind after a day of nonstop meetings that could have been emails over a couple of special rolls, some gyoza and chicken karaage, or celebrate an anniversary at the bar in front of a glass case full of fish, and go in on the 15-course, $118 omakase. Nakama Sushi is also an ideal spot to fuel up before catching a show at the Orpheum or Bill Graham. The wide-ranging menu at this place isn’t doing anything particularly different from the (approximately) 700 other sushi restaurants in town—but everything, from the salmon, tuna, and avocado tartare to the Firecracker roll with seared salmon and drizzles of spicy mayo, is so well-executed that you won’t leave disappointed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bamboo Leaf

Bradley Beach is among the most underrated towns for dining down the Shore, and Bamboo Leaf is its star restaurant. After being takeout-only for a few years, indoor dining is back open which is great for making sure your basil chili softshell crabs arrive hot and crispy. Don’t forget a couple of curries (we like the duck penang and the spicy green vegetable), whether you’re eating at the restaurant or at home, chilling on the front porch.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
KINGSTON, NY
The Infatuation

Wilton Creamery

Wilton Creamery is an ice cream shop in Wilton Manors that specializes in some offbeat flavors like pineapple and cilantro or an aromatherapy ice cream inspired by the neighborhood’s many massage parlors. Some of the flavor combinations work better than others, but they have something for almost anyone’s taste, including a basic vanilla. The ice cream here isn't super rich, which makes it a light, refreshing option to help cool you down if you’re walking down the drive on a stupidly hot day. Like many businesses in Wilton Manors, this ice cream shop is very gay-friendly, so it’s an ideal spot to go on a date or have a kiki with your LGBTQ+ friends.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

IO Rooftop

Located on top of The Godfrey Hotel, IO is the latest in a *checks notes* never-ending line of Hollywood hotel rooftops. And while the space has all the required elements for a popular rooftop—great views and $18 cocktails—what we like most about it is how chill the atmosphere is most nights of the week. The music never gets too loud, there are hidden seating areas for quiet conversations, and various movies or live TV are being projected onto a massive wall. If you’re looking for a nightcap after a date or an easy place for a midweek post-work hang, keep IO Rooftop in your rooftop rolodex.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

