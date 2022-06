Another day, another lawsuit against Binance. This time, the exchange is being pursued by investors who lost their entire portfolios when the house of cards that was Terra’s LUNA and UST coins crashed spectacularly to the ground. The investors believe that Binance actively misled them about the stability of the tokens, and according to sources with knowledge of the matter, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and several other exchanges will be next in the firing line.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO