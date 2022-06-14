Will Our Texas Power Grid Make It Through The Summer? And Hurricane Season?

Summer is here in Texas, and with it has come record high temperatures, and a new state record for power demand.

So what about the Texas power grid? Will it hold up during the summer? And even hurricane season?

"ERCOT announced earlier this year that they were making available roughly 91,000 megawatts available for the summer peak" said Brad Johnson, reporter with The Texan, "But that is dependent on conditions we see down the road."

That sounds great, but we've been assured before.

"There's always a concern based on unexpected problems" Johnson told KTRH, "One thing the state did was increase it's ancillary service capacity, which is essentially back-up generation by 15%, and that's a pretty substantial total."

And what about hurricane season?

"Hurricane season is built into their projections, especially in the Houston area" noted Johnson, "Texas also enacted a statewide alert system that is part of their response to disasters that would effect the power grid."

ERCOT has also put off any maintenance on the weekends, to make sure that enough power is available. And in case you're wondering, there has already been problems with the renewable energy.