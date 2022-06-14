Even The Liberal Media Is Now Admitting The Biden Presidency Is A Disaster

With arguably the worst 16 months ever for a president, and a looming 'Red Wave' coming in November, the Democrats have a serious dilemma.

Even their partners in the mainstream media including their beloved New York Times! Are starting to turn on Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden is running into the Democrat mainstream media buzz saw because of his failed policies, and his failed administration" said political strategist Jessica Colon, "Democrats are looking to push him aside, ahead of the midterms."

It's so bad, that many Democrats now believe that there is no way that Biden can run again in 2024.

"Who the Democrat elite have teed up next remains somewhat of question mark" Colon told KTRH, "But at this point, when you see the liberal press start to turn against a Democrat you know that they're in really bad shape, and you that also it is not done without coordination."

So that will be the big question, after what is expected to be a massive defeat for Democrats in the fall. What will the Democrats do with Biden, and even Kamala Harris in 2024?

"The rub though, and this is where the American people, and Texans need to be smarter and recognize what they're trying to do" noted Colon, "It is the entire agenda that is responsible for these failed policies, not just Joe Biden."