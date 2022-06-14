ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Reds catcher Chris Okey collects first big-league hit against D'backs in Arizona

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chris Okey singled to center in the top of the 5th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his first Major League Baseball hit, and later scored on Brandon Drury's three-run homer during the Reds' 5-4 win Monday night .

"He spent a half-dozen years in the minors , and his teammates (are) so happy for him - they got that baseball," Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer John Sadak said during the broadcast.

"Well he's a nice young man and he's worked really hard to get here," color analyst Chris Welsh added. "And I'm happy for him. I'm sure every one of his teammates feels the same way. He'll never forget this night in Phoenix, Arizona."

From @Reds and @BallySportsCIN via Twitter:

Last week, the Louisville Bats shared video of the moment Okey learned that the Reds had promoted him .

