PLEASANTON TWP. — Dollar General is poised to launch another store in Manistee County. The retailer has stores in Manistee, Bear Lake, Kaleva, Wellston and nearby Free Soil. It could have a location in Pleasanton Township near the corner of U.S. 31 and Glovers Lake Road in the future.

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO