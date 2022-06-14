Everything You Need For a Simple Home Refresh This Season

The new moon in Cancer may have you all in your feelings, and it's OK. We need that for a healthy balance in our lives. If we don't give ourselves permission to release emotions, they become stored in our energy and can eventually show up as physical ailments. Cancer creates space for us to honor our feelings, realizing the power of our laughter and the magic in our tears. The new moon lays out a clean slate for us to set intentions and make wishes for the things we want to manifest in our lives. So if you want to ease anxieties and overcome insecurities, the Cancer new moon provides that energy for you. All you have to do is ask.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO