Everything You Need For a Simple Home Refresh This Season

My idea of perfect happiness is a beach vacation. Give me a sunny day, a good book, and an iced tea, and I am a happy girl. I have friends who love active trips, and want to see everything, but if I'm honest, when I'm on vacation, I want to relax, and for me, that's being by the beach. I used to pack a giant suitcase stuffed to the brim with all the fun, sexy outfits I thought I'd wear, and without fail, every single time I ended up wearing the same four bikinis and coverups. All the outfit changes and vacation looks, frankly, were just a waste of space, and so a few years ago, I set out to prove that I could pack for a week-long beach vacation in just a carry-on. Now that I've had some experience doing it, I'm going to share my tips and tricks.
Comments / 0