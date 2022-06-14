ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Everybody loves pizza. Try these 5 tips to make a grilled pizza and set up a toppings bar

By Dana McMahan
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9IVX_0gA5G0Aa00

Welcome to a summer of (probably, mostly) being able to socialize — but the cost of entertaining over a meal is reaching stratospheric levels.

It was one thing to prepare self-soothing meals like duck or steak during the pandemic slog when it was for just you and yours. But now that grocery prices are on a dizzying ascent and we can (finally!) entertain and have a slew of folks over, that’s not going to make sense for most of us.

So, what’s a food loving, sociable person to do? Enter: grilled pizza.

This has long been a summer stand-by in my home and this favorite dish will likely be our go-to when we have friends over this summer.

Not only are grilled pizza delicious, interactive (everybody can get behind a pizza toppings bar!), and easy, there’s an unexpected bonus: they’re a great, budget-friendly way to use up items languishing in the fridge, or those canned items in your pantry you stocked up on when we never knew what we’d be able to find at the store.

We recently hosted our first pizza party of the summer with friends and their grade school kiddo, and the collaborative dinner was a runaway success (if by runaway success you mean everybody swapping slices and getting into a friendly competition over whose pizza toppings were best).

Here are a few tips for hosting your own grilled pizza night.

How to pick the perfect dough for a grilled pizza

Sure, you could make your own pizza dough. We’ve tried, with expert advice from the Pizza Lupo team. But, let’s just say there’s a reason that team runs a successful pizzeria and we don’t.

Pizza dough is an art and science that takes a whole lot of finesse. We need to keep things simple, so my husband I grab pre-made doughs from Lotsa Pasta, 3717 Lexington Road. The same pre-made dough is also often available at Paul’s Fruit Market shops in the freezer section.

Why you should pre-grill your pizza crust

This one’s optional, but if you can’t always rely on the weather (Louisville, I’m looking at you) or you want to be able to jump right into building your pies when friends arrive, go ahead and roll out your individual pizzas crusts and grill them ahead of time. If it’s grossly hot (hi, again, Louisville), this also lets you cool down or shower before company after sweating it out at the hot grill.

Our tried and true approach is to get your grill good and hot, and par-cook each side of the dough for just a few minutes. This comes down to knowing your grill and keeping a close eye as the crusts are cooking.

How to raid your fridge and pantry for pizza toppings

Ok, you've made your crust. Now, what do you put on the pizzas? For the summer of grilled pizza, anything and everything goes.

Our friend wanted to try a home version of a bacon and date pizza from Noble Funk Brewing Co., 922 S. 2nd St., so she graciously brought several ingredients for that, including arugula and dates, plus some other goodies.

I often like a classic tomato/basil/fresh mozzarella situation, so we planned on those ingredients. And then while I was picking up wine at Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St., my husband — who likes a supreme pizza — assembled a veritable smorgasbord of random things from our fridge and pantry (olives, mushrooms, and more olives!) that I added to when I got home and dug through the produce and cheese sections of our fridge.

Leftover cheeses and hams from a charcuterie board we shared recently? The last few spoons of crumbled blue cheese in the container? Sold!

We also caramelized some shallots, filled a bowl with shredded pizza cheese, made a simple sauce of canned Pomi sauce with a handful of fresh herbs, and added a few more goodies to the spread like smoked honey, sriracha mayo, Bourbon Barrel Foods seasonings, and fresh basil.

(Pro tip: a lot of what doesn’t get used on pizzas would be great thrown into an omelet the next day!.)

As summer bears down, also try grilled farmer’s market veggies; everything from corn to eggplant is wonderful on a grilled pizza.

How best to grill a pizza

It was easy enough to add our friends’ contributions when they arrived, so we opened some wine and made one simple tomato and cheese pizza right away to cut up and snack on as we milled about the kitchen island deciding our approach to the main pizza event. From the kiddo on up, we chose our own adventures and ended up with five completely different pizzas.

My husband staffed the grill, and as each pizza came together, he tossed it on and cooked, lid closed, just long to melt the cheeses and warm up the crust.

On grilled pizza, it's all about the toppings

I’d forgotten the friendly rivalry we’ve had with these friends over a couple Old Louisville neighborhood chili cook-offs, but it all came back when we started cutting up our pizzas (into easily shareable square bites) and passing them around to compare.

Naturally I’m biased, but I loved my concoction of the following: olive oil brushed on the crust, apricot cheese, fresh mozzarella our friend brought from Harvey’s Cheese Shop, shredded mozzarella, crumbled blue cheese, dates, scattered bites of cooked bacon from Red Hog Restaurant & Butcher Shop, 2622 Frankfort Ave., shallots, fresh basil, arugula, and salted honey.

We also had a supreme on deck with all the meats and veggies, a half and half extravaganza, and a delicious ham and bacon plus dates, cheese, and sriracha sauce pie.

I’m calling it a tie between that one and mine, but when you’re gathered around a table sharing a meal with friends — that didn’t cost an arm and a leg and allowed you to get rid of some items in your kitchen — everyone wins.

Tell Dana! Send your restaurant “Dish” to Dana McMahan at thecjdish@gmail.com and follow @bourbonbarbarella on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Local nonprofit rescues 10 Golden Retrievers now looking for new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit dog rescue recently took in 10 Golden Retrievers from a retiring breeder. The dogs are all in search of a new home. It’s the largest intake of dogs GRRAND has ever had. GRRAND stands for Golden Retrievers Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs. The nonprofit provides a happy life in the meantime, but it’s a family the team is looking for.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20-year-old southern Indiana woman opens her own coffee shop

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - One local restaurant is donating money to help veterans and all you need to do to help is buy a burger. Sean Baute shows us how Bubba’s 33 in Clarksville is giving back.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville's Sissy Cakes opens headquarters in St. Matthews

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — A pair of Louisville sisters are taking their cake business to the next level. Blakey Martin and Debbie Stein grew up and have lived in St. Matthews their entire life. A space on Fairfax Avenue is now serving as their first location and official Sissy Cakes headquarters.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a Jack and Coke with no bartender required. Coca-Cola Co. said Monday it’s partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Grilled Cheese#Pizzeria#Pizza Party#Food Drink#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
Today's Transitions

Finding Peace On The River￼

“I love my boat,” Bob Owings begins, “and I can tell you many reasons why it’s so special to me.” As a proud husband and father of three emerging adults, owner of a bustling family business, active church and community volunteer, and avid U.S. and world traveler, Bob’s life is pretty scheduled most of the time. “My boat brings people together and automatically relaxes everyone. That’s a natural gift of being on the water. The boat is its own vessel, separate from everything else that binds me to a structure in my life. It gives me a chance to ‘leave the dock’ in more ways than one.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Thomas Car Wash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Thomas Car Wash. The family-owned car wash has been in the business for more than 75 years and has five locations. Those are listed below. The car wash offers a range of services from Express to Full Service to details.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man wins $200,000 prize on lottery scratch-off bought on a whim

A Louisville man is thousands of dollars richer after playing a lottery scratch-off ticket on a whim, according to the Kentucky Lottery. A man, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that it had been months since he had played the lottery, but he decided to buy a ticket Sunday evening from the Circle K on Greenwood Road after seeing the store had a new game that had been released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

Fort Knox post hosting gaming convention this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox is hosting a big gaming convention this weekend. It will feature arcade machines, gaming PCs and Xbox consoles including two-on-two Halo Infinite Tournament. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sadowski Center on post. As fun as it...
FORT KNOX, KY
WKYT 27

‘HVAC Prayer’: Kentucky man turns to prayer amid heat wave

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures climbing, people are trying everything they can think of to stay cool. One Kentucky man is turning to prayer and it has gone viral. Frankfort native Ryan Sturm posted this picture to Facebook, along with his “HVAC Prayer.”. The prayer goes:. O Lord,...
FRANKFORT, KY
AdWeek

Louisville NBC Station Changes Anchors on Morning Newscast

Louisville, Ky., NBC affiliate WAVE is remaking its morning anchor team. This morning, viewers saw evening anchor Shannon Cogan anchoring the morning newscast. Cogan will also anchor during live cut-ins during NBC’s Today Show and WAVE News Midday. “I couldn’t be more excited to join WAVE News Sunrise! When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Defaced Vine Grove park faces costly repairs amid renovations

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From its peaceful and shaded picnic areas, down to its serene creek, the 40-acre Optimist Park in Vine Grove, Kentucky, is full of life and opportunity for leisure. Mayor Pam Ogden said the city is gearing up for the Vine Grove Bluegrass Music Festival, which...
VINE GROVE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy