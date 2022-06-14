ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyler Perry says Will Smith was ‘devastated’ after infamous Oscars slap

By Allie Griffin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5OT4_0gA5FcT200

Will Smith was “devastated” after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, according to Tyler Perry — who was seen speaking with the actor moments after his infamous onstage meltdown.

Perry, who is friends with both Smith and Rock, spoke publicly about the slap heard around the world for the first time Monday during a storyteller conversation with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Variety reported .

“I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms,” Perry said, according to the entertainment publication. “I made sure I said that to Will, and when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened.”

Perry, 52, said he tried his best to “de-escalate” the situation at the March awards ceremony at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. He said he believes Smith, 53, is still reflecting on his actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7AXh_0gA5FcT200
Actor Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the the 94th Oscars on March 27, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images

“I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened,” Perry said.

He also speculated that Smith’s impulse reaction to hit Rock after the 57-year-old comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair may have come from a place of childhood trauma.

Perry cited a passage in Smith’s memoir “Will” in which the actor described an instance when he was an 8-year-old child unable to protect his mother, according to Variety.

“I know that feeling, I’m getting chills thinking about it,” Perry said. “I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy. If that trauma is not dealt with right away as you get older, it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8naN_0gA5FcT200
Tyler Perry says Will Smith was ‘devastated’ following the infamous Oscars slap.
Getty Images

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and shaved her head due to hair loss. Rock compared her to Demi Moore’s bald character “G.I. Jane,” which prompted the slap from Smith.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!” Smith shouted — twice — after he struck Rock.

Perry said being close to both Smith and Rock has been challenging and made clear that he did not attempt to comfort Smith following the incident.

“There’s a difference between comforting and de-escalating,” Perry said. “Being friends with both of them, it’s been very difficult.”

Smith has publicly apologized to Rock and subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, meaning he can no longer vote on future Oscars.

In April, the actor — who won a 2022 Oscar for his performance in “King Richard” — was banned from all Oscar-related events for 10 years because of the assault.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Chills
Person
Will Smith
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
TVLine

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Slap, Wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to 'Talk This Out and Reconcile'

Click here to read the full article. For the first time since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March, Jada Pinkett Smith is directly addressing the controversy in a new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. As you likely recall — either from watching the incident live, or from the media’s incessant replay of the footage — the slap was in response to a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith being bald; she had previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Afp#Getty Images#Rock#Variety
Complex

D.L. Hughley Responds to Mo’Nique’s Contract Dispute Claim (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5/30, 12:30 p.m. ET: The latest chapter in the rift between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley is still unfolding. “The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do,” Mo’Nique responded in a lengthy Instagram post. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

How Will Arnett helped Bradley Cooper overcome cocaine, alcohol addiction

Will Arnett gave Bradley Cooper the wake-up call he needed to overcome his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in, like, July of 2000, and that put me on a path of deciding to change my life,” Cooper said on Monday’s episode of Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “It truly was Will Arnett — he is the reason,” he added. Cooper, 47, recalled feeling “insecure” during a dinner years ago with a group of comedians who had a “mean” type humor, so he tried to fit in by emulating...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Video shows more Marilyn Monroe dress damage, allegedly by Kim Kardashian

There’s been an update on #Marilyndressgate. New videos posted to Instagram Tuesday by user Darrell Rooney, who recently visited the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Hollywood, show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress — allegedly caused by Kim Kardashian, who borrowed the look for the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Rooney, who shared several videos and photos showing close-up details of the dress on display, wrote, “Look at the damage caused by KK. Irreversible. Marilyn Monroe’s 1961 gown has multiple tatters now.” One clip features a voiceover of Kardashian, 41, talking about the experience of slipping into the style...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy