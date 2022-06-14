ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Letters to the Editor: City should pass rent agreement without delay; Thankful for Lindsey story on water rescues; Leading by example

Reading about the City of Santa Maria's model lease program, I'm left to wonder why it's left to voluntary participation by park owners, and why, when the County of Santa Barbara has a rent control program, the city can't offer anything but delays and a poorly written proposal that doesn't protect...

syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County putting millions into capital improvements

The $1.41 billion budget approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week for the 2022-23 fiscal year includes an unprecedented level of improvement projects ranging from art installations to law enforcement facilities. “I’ve been here eight years, almost nine, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen that...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Solvang City Council adopts Juneteenth, Pride Month proclamations

Monday’s Solvang City Council meeting was full of activity. In addition to adopting new water and sewer rates, the council:. — Introduced a proposed ordinance that would allow walk-up food service windows facing outdoor patios and seating areas on private property but continue to prohibit other types of walk-up windows in the Tourist Related Commercial (TRC) Zone;
SOLVANG, CA
Robert Fermin

Robert Fermin, 85, of Santa Ynez, Ca. passed away on May 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bob was born Nov. 25, 1936 in Sukabumi, Indonesia. After surviving 3 yrs. in captivity during WWII and loosing half of his family, he moved to the Netherlands with his mother Helene and brother Hans. In 1958, Bob became a US citizen and joined the Air Force, serving in Germany until 1964. He then returned to Santa Barbara, Ca. where in 1969 he met Mary, the love of his life. They married in 1970 and soon after settled in the Santa Ynez Valley. They raised two children Eric and Monique, and over the following 50 yrs. became part of the heart and soul of the valley. Bob watched his grandchildren, Dakota, Sierra, Savannah and McKinley, and his great-grandson Bohdi become a part of this amazing community as well. He believed in “elements of purpose” and valued every single one of his friendships.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Hancock College expands opportunities at Lompoc Valley Center

Hancock College is expanding its offerings at the Lompoc Valley Center so that starting in the fall Lompoc residents won't have to commute to the Santa Maria campus to complete their degrees. For many years, the Lompoc Valley Center has offered Hancock students from Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Ynez ace Jackson Cloud named to All-CIF team

The honors keep rolling in for Santa Ynez ace Jackson Cloud. The right-hander was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 team after his stellar senior season with the Pirates. Cloud is the lone player from Northern Santa Barbara County to earn All-CIF recognition. The only other player from...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

