ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Sandusky County's COVID cases up 23.7%; Ohio cases up 4.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFnYX_0gA5DRmL00

New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Ohio in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,247 cases. The previous week had 17,530 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.42% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Sandusky County reported 73 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 59 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,285 cases and 239 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gallia County with 237 cases per 100,000 per week; Morgan County with 221; and Athens County with 214. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,542 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,003 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,611. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hamilton, Franklin and Warren counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across Ohio, cases fell in 31 counties, with the best declines in Stark County, with 467 cases from 556 a week earlier; in Mahoning County, with 370 cases from 429; and in Medina County, with 240 cases from 297.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, zero people were reported dead.

A total of 2,798,900 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,657 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,666
  • The week before that: 1,570
  • Four weeks ago: 1,439

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Sandusky County's COVID cases up 23.7%; Ohio cases up 4.1%

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Ohio

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
Sandusky County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

$41 million in brownfield projects slated for Toledo, Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released the list of Brownfield Development Grants Friday. The City of Toledo and Lucas County were successfully chosen for nine projects. The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program is a new program by the Ohio Department of Development that began in late 2021. The Ohio...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion

After previously approving legislation that allows Ohioans to carry an array of different knives on their persons, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that preemptively blocks cities from intervening. Senate Bill 156, which passed on party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition, prohibits cities from passing laws blocking citizens from carrying knives. […] The post DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
WTAJ

5 former fraternity members sentenced in Ohio hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Three former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday to jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student, while two others were ordered to serve house arrest. Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York, Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, and Ben Boyers, 21, of […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Protesters call controversial Ohio House bill an 'educational gag order'

Opponents gathered in Columbus to protest against a bill that would ban educators from teaching about certain concepts related to race, sexual orientation, and more. Those who gathered cheered as speakers outlined what they see as specific problems with the controversial legislation. The bill, HB616, would ban the teaching of...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
iheart.com

This Is Where Ohio Ranks In Risk Of Being Attacked By Wildlife

BetOhio.com recently released a study that examined how high the risk of people encountering dangerous animals is in each state. The research found four categories of animal attacks that were the most common across the country. Mammal attacks were the most common source of fatal encounters, followed by bug and insect bites, interactions with snakes and lizards, and marine deaths, in that order.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

New Ohio fireworks law takes effect July 1

Body cam video released of Toledo police recruit charged with OVI. Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

910
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy