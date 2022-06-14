What happens if you wake up before your alarm? Tips from 3 sleep experts

If you've seen Netflix's "Senior Year," then you know it centers around main character Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson), a former high school cheerleader who falls into a coma only to wake up 20 years later still craving the title of prom queen. In the movie, Wilson's character remembers everything in her life as it was before the coma, almost as if her brain was frozen in time. But what actually happens to the brain during a coma is still not fully understood by the medical community. In fact, many of the realities of being comatose are overlooked in the film (like the fact that the coma lasted 20 years — that's actually a pretty rare occurrence!).

