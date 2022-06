Amanda Bradford age 36, of Maryville passed away at her residence on Monday, June 13, 2022. Amanda was born January 28, 1986 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She spent most of her life growing up in Virginia and moved to Tennessee to be with her family in 2004. Amanda’s greatest joy in life was her two daughters, Serenity Faith and Harmonnie Hope. She loved taking them places especially to the lake and Dollywood. Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud Bradford, Douglas Stevens, and her uncle, David Bradford.

