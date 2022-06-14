ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

In their own words: AAPI voters in Nevada talk economy, guns, race

By Susan Davis
kunm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Asian American Pacific Islander population is the fastest-growing demographic in Nevada and a rising political force in the state, which holds its primary elections on Tuesday. The AAPI community makes up about 12% of Nevada's population and about 8% of the state's electorate. Eric Jeng, the director of...

www.kunm.org

Comments / 0

Related
kunm.org

FRI: Screams and threats as New Mexico counties certify vote, + More

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote - By Susan Montoya Bryan And Morgan Lee Associated Press. Commissioners in a New Mexico county have certified the results from their primary election after spurring a standoff over election integrity that was fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

THURS: New Mexico reaches $32M settlement over 2015 mine spill, + More

New Mexico reaches $32M settlement over 2015 mine spill - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached a $32 million settlement over a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Similar environmental accidents will be intolerable in the future as...
POLITICS
kunm.org

WED: GOP commission refuses to certify New Mexico primary vote, Lujan Grisham concerned with potential migrant influx, + More

County's refusal to certify the vote hints at election chaos - By Christina A. Cassidy Associated Press. The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
kunm.org

Let's Talk federal infrastructure act

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/16 8am: Last November President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law after almost six months of debate. The final negotiations among legislators left the price tag for the bill at $1.2 trillion, about half of which will make its way to states over the next several years to improve drinking water distribution systems, rebuild roads and bridges, and modernize travel with updated airports and a system of electric vehicle charging stations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Rep. Pamelya Herndon tells her family's Juneteenth history

On Sunday and Monday, Juneteenth will be celebrated on Albuquerque's Civic Plaza with music and fun. It is now a national holiday marking the moment news of Emancipation came to enslaved people in Texas. The meaning of that day is still deeply woven into people's lives. KUNM's Alice Fordham spoke with New Mexico Democratic State Representative Pamelya Herndon, a lawyer and politician, about what she knows of her enslaved family's roots in Texas, and what Juneteenth means to her.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
kunm.org

National conference held in ABQ will focus on equitable energy transition

A warming Southwest is actively changing our daily life here in New Mexico––from wildfire smoke in the air, to power blackouts and record drought. A national solar energy conference coming to Albuquerque will focus on how the transition from fossil fuels and into equitable, renewable energy sources can help address these devastating effects of climate change.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
kunm.org

Monsoon season is a mixed blessing amid historic NM fires

After days of higher activity on the two largest wildfires in New Mexico history due to hot, dry weather, relief appears to be on the way as the monsoon season starts up. But rains on a burn scar can bring new trouble: flash floods. While storms are forecast to begin...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy