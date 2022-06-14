Police investigate Covington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prisoner at River City Correctional Facility escaped from UC hospital, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Russell Baumgartner, 36, of Church Street in Middletown, was being held on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods. Baumgartner was last seen...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a BP gas station employee. According to police, around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, an assault offense was committed at the BP gas station located at 1550 Queen City Avenue. Police said the suspect engaged in an argument...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show. It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man appears in court accused of holding a woman against her will, beating her and threatening to kill police in a shootout. Patrick Dailey, 58, was arrested early Friday morning. The North Fairmount man and another unidentified person are accused of taking the woman from an...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Judge denied a request to lower the bond of the man accused of murdering a woman and throwing her young son into the Ohio River. On Friday, Judge Megan Shanahan then ruled in favor of the prosecution's request to hold Desean Brown without bond until his trial in October.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who is charged with the December 2020 murders of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo appeared in court Friday. Cincinnati police specialist Kimberly Kelley said Desean Brown’s close friend, Jamecia Cobb, told officers that Nyteisha had been pregnant with Brown’s baby earlier that year and she had a miscarriage.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after bones were found in the CUF neighborhood. Police and the coroner were called to wooded area on West McMicken Avenue near Riddle Road Thursday morning. Investigators aren't saying anything about the possible age or gender of the remains. They do say it...
Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harrison County man has been found safe. A family member told WKYT that 79-year-old Dwight Hill was found in Boone County early Thursday morning. He hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, was last seen around...
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Delhi Township Police hope to identify two hat-wearing armed robbers. The men robbed the Rapid Run Carry Out on Rapid Run Road at gunpoint on June 4 at about 9 p.m. They got away with cash. Detectives have since determined the two suspects went to...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of reckless homicide following a deadly Mt. Washington shooting. Brandon Vannatter, 29, is accused of shooting 31-year-old Anthony Harris on June 9, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury has added a charge for a local man accused of a shooting on Ronald Reagan Highway. Grant Brown now faces four counts of felonious assault. Police say Brown was on a motorcycle when he fired shots at a driver who accidentally cut him off in traffic last week. Brown claimed he fired the shot in self-defense.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Elsmere Tuesday. Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Highway and Park Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for the crash. Only the motorcycle was involved. The rider was killed. Police have not identified...
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Cincinnati's University Heights neighborhood, police confirmed. The remains were discovered around 11 a.m. along the 2000 block of West McMicken Avenue. Police said the area they were found in looks like it was once...
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Fort Thomas Police are currently investigating after an active standoff situation Monday evening. Police confirmed they responded to a situation in the 800-block of Grand Avenue. WLWT anchor Steven Albritton went to the scene for live updates. Albritton says police have told neighbors and residents...
ERLANGER, Ky. — 3:35 p.m. The crash blocking the connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson Highway has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramp is now open for usual traffic. 3:03 p.m. The connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are at the scene of a shooting that took place in the 1500 block of Yarmouth Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Officers confirmed that one victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Any information on the shooting should be directed...
