Senior goalie Everett Armstead anchors Mt. Hebron’s defense, named 2022 Howard County Times boys lacrosse Player of the Year

Mt. Hebron senior goalie Everett Armstead is the boys 2022 Lacrosse Player of the Year. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Before even entering high school, Everett Armstead was no stranger to the Mt. Hebron program. Armstead participated in Vikings camps with coach Mike McCarthy and his players while in fourth grade.

Eight years later, Armstead was the backbone of the Vikings defense which allowed a county-low 4.1 goals per game, making 215 saves with a 73.3 save percentage.

He helped lead the team to a 17-2 record, capturing its first Howard County championship since 2007 and first Class 3A state championship appearance since 2016.

For his efforts, Armstead is the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys lacrosse Player of the Year, the first Vikings goalie to win the award since Casey DuBois in 2016. Armstead was also named an All-American by USA Lacrosse and is a finalist for the Ensign C. Maryland Kelly Award, given to the best high school lacrosse player in the state.

Armstead learned from the best. He began working with DuBois, who in his senior season won both the Kelly Award for the 3A/2A classification and the Wynne Award for the best goalie in Maryland.

“Being able to shoot with the older guys at that camp was such a great experience,” Armstead said. “After the camps, I began working with Casey DuBois a lot. He was teaching me how to take a shallow step and getting that really quick dropstep and then the gather. He really got the ball rolling for me. Seeing him in action and hearing everyone talk about how good he was just made me want to come in and do the same.”

In his first season as the full-fledged starter, Armstead set the tone in the opening game of the season making 15 saves against South River. Trailing by three entering the fourth quarter, the Vikings came back for the 12-10 victory.

“He made six or seven really good saves in the second half,” McCarthy said. “That was when the coaches kind of knew we had something. His ability to step up, it really is his team, his role as captain and leader of our defense. I think that’s when we realized he’s got the composure. He made some big saves and some big outlets to get us in transition. That was the moment where not only did we realize we had something really good, but he was going to be the backbone of our defense and keep us in games even when we weren’t playing so well.”

Armstead only grew stronger as the season progressed, saving his best performances for when the spotlight was brightest. Against Linganore in the 3A state semifinals with the score tied, the Vikings went a man down with under a minute remaining. The senior delivered a crucial save with less than 10 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.

“In club lacrosse, I’ve realized that there’s a bunch of saves that I’ve made in the heat of the moment,” Armstead said. “The Linganore game for instance, the whole entire man-down I was super nervous. Once that guy started to wind up, my body collected itself and I was able to make the save. That’s happened a couple times in club where I’ve had some buzzer-beating or game-winning saves. I think my instincts take over and I’m not able to think about it.”

While Armstead’s prowess in net is well-documented, his athleticism and field awareness represent underappreciated aspects of his game. That was on display in the 11-7 Class 3A East Region I final victory over Westminster. With the Owls locking off his teammates on the clear, Armstead maneuvered with the ball upfield. He dodged around multiple Westminster players before drawing a penalty and ultimately finding teammate Gianni Karam with a cross-crease feed for a goal.

“I’m telling you, just his awareness as a goalie to make it all the way down that other end and to have an opportunity to shoot the ball,” McCarthy said of the play. “But to see the open man on the backside pipe was one of the best plays we’ve ever had in our program. I think he’s underrated athletically and his ability to make plays when they need to be made.”

All-County first team

Mac Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Clevenger scored 27 goals and chipped in 12 assists for the Mustangs. The versatile veteran played in a variety of areas and was particularly effective on the Mustangs’ extra-man unit.

Nick Dalton, Glenelg, junior, attack

Dalton scored 35 goals and adding nine assists for the Gladiators. He was an integral member of Glenelg’s prolific offense that averaged 12.3 goals per game.

Zach Dubois, Glenelg, senior, short stick defensive midfield

As the Gladiators best short stick defender, Dubois forced 12 turnovers and also scooped up 62 groundballs. Playing at the top of Glenelg’s base defense, Dubois matched up against some of the opponent’s best midfielders.

Josh Flick, Centennial, senior, attack

Flick was the county’s leading goal scorer with 57 and excelled as a facilitator with 26 assists. He had a a nine-goal, two-assist performance in a 19-5 victory over Atholton on April 5.

Gavin Fleck, Mt. Hebron, senior, faceoff

Fleck was one of the top faceoff men in Howard County winning 70% at the circle, helping to ignite transition opportunities. Pushing the pace on fast breaks, Fleck delivered 25 assists in addition to scoring 15 goals.

Tyler Gladstone, Marriotts Ridge, senior, goalie

Gladstone made 172 saves for the Mustangs with a 62% save percentage. The senior is a first-team All-County selection for the second straight season.

Gianni Karam, Mt. Hebron, senior, attack

Karam scored a team-high 44 goals, thriving as a lefty shooter on the wings. The veteran scored a hat trick in the county championship victory over Marriotts Ridge as well as the regional final victory over Westminster.

Topher Kennedy, Marriotts Ridge, senior, attack

Kennedy scored 26 goals and added five assists for the Mustangs. He operated effectively near the cage as Marriotts Ridge’s crease attackman taking advantage of opportunities down low.

Aaron Krafft, Mt. Hebron, senior, defense

Krafft consistently matched up against the opponent’s best attackmen. He caused 27 turnovers and scooped up 42 ground balls, helping the Vikings be the best scoring defense in the county.

Nick Machiran, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfielder

Machiran was well-balanced offensively with 21 goals and 21 assists. He also won 63.3% of his faceoffs with 85 ground balls, helping to maintain possession and create fast-break opportunities.

Casey Pung, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defense

Pung was the Mustangs’ lockdown defender matching up against the opponent’s best offensive player. The UMBC commit scooped up 82 ground balls with 33 caused turnovers.

Jacob Szczepanski, Glenelg, junior, midfield

Szczepanski scored 23 goals to go with six assists for the Gladiators. Functioning as an outside shooter, but also a downhill dodger, the junior added another dimension in Glenelg’s versatile offense.

Kevin Sisk, Reservoir, sophomore, long-stick midfielder

Sisk played all over the field for the Gators taking faceoffs, playing defense and was a member of Reservoir’s extra-man unit. Offensively, he tallied 13 goals and 13 assists, and won 56.4% of his faceoffs.

Will Stephanos, Howard, senior, defense

Stephanos was a do-it-all player for the Lions this season. He caused 25 turnovers and scooped up 45 ground balls, also displaying versatility taking faceoffs for Howard throughout the season.

Ryan Stanley, Glenelg, senior, defense

Stanley was a key leader for the Gladiators defense with 11 caused turnovers and 19 ground balls. He also showcased the ability to convert defense to offense with a pair of assists.

Ethan Varani, River Hill, senior, midfield

The veteran led the Hawks with 41 goals, adding 10 assists and 47 ground balls. Varni’s role spearheading the offense played a significant role in helping River Hill capture the Class 3A East Region II title.

All-County second team

Charlie Burd, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

Rocco Buscher, Glenelg, senior, faceoff

Liam Curtin, River Hill, senior, defense

Jonas Hulbert, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, short stick defensive midfielder

Blake Hunter, Glenelg, senior, goalie

Chris Iannarino, Glenelg, sophomore, midfielder

Rowley Jackson, Wilde Lake, junior, attack

Jack Kettering, Mt. Hebron, senior, defense

Charlie Kluckhuhn, River Hill, senior, goalie

Spencer Krasnick, Atholton, junior, attack

Michael Krohn, Glenelg, junior, long stick midfielder

James MacLellan, Centennial, senior, midfield

Andrew Magdar, Mt. Hebron, senior, long stick midfielder

Chris Owens, River Hill, senior, defense

Grant Peffall, Howard, junior, defense

Joseph Schinner, Reservoir, junior, attack

Maverick Smith, Mt. Hebron, sophomore, midfield

Rich Tangires, Mt. Hebron, junior, attack

Final Standings

1. Mt. Hebron: 17-2 overall, 10-0 county (county champion, Class 3A East Region I champion, 3A state finalist); 2. Glenelg: 13-5, 7-1 (Class 2A West Region I champion, 2A state quarterfinalist); 3. Marriotts Ridge: 9-8, 6-3; 4. Howard: 8-5, 7-3; 5. River Hill: 10-5, 7-4 (3A East Region II champion, 3A state quarterfinalist) 6. Centennial: 7-7, 6-5; 7. Reservoir: 8-7, 5-6 (3A East Region II finalist); 8. Atholton: 3-9, 3-8; 9. Wilde Lake: 3-9; 3-8; 10. Hammond: 2-11, 2-6; 11. Oakland Mills: 1-11, 1-7; 12. Long Reach: 0-13, 0-8. MIAA B Conference Glenelg Country (2-7, 1-6); MIAA C Conference Chapelgate Christian (3-7, 2-5).