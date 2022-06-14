ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Primary election ballots will hit some mailboxes this week, Maryland Board of Elections says

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Baltimore County worker Rony Francois empties the official ballot drop box outside of Eastern Technical High School in Essex, Maryland on a previous Election Day. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Maryland voters who requested mail-in ballots could receive them as soon as this week, the Maryland State Board of Elections said in a news release.

The 288 ballot return boxes around the state have been installed, and will be available for use now through Election Day, according to the Monday release.

So far, the board has mailed out some 400,000 ballots , according to election officials. The board also sent 600,000 mail-in ballot request forms to newly registered voters, which could begin arriving this week.

Voters wishing to vote by mail must be registered by June 28 and submit a request to the state board or their local board by July 12.

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by no later than Election Day — July 19. They can be sent by mail or dropped off in the ballot boxes, a list of which can be found on the State Board of Elections website .

Voters who haven’t requested to vote by mail can vote early at a center in their county from July 7 to July 14 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., or at their polling place on Election Day.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but have changed their mind and attempt to vote in-person will be asked to submit a provisional ballot to be reviewed.

