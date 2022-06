It looks like The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya will not be getting their happily ever after. Six months after their engagement was announced — and just weeks after denying their rumored split — they have officially announced their breakup. “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on June 17. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO