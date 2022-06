Law enforcement offices are really urging anyone that is going to get a gun under the new constitutional carry law to make sure they understand the law. It can’t be said enough, “know the law,” because it is now the gun owner’s responsibility to decide if they are qualified to carry a weapon. The Lima Police Department wants to uphold people's constitutional right to bear arms and doesn’t want to see people get in trouble because they didn’t follow the rules.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO