SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heat has arrived in Mid-Michigan and there won’t be much relief overnight, with Heat Advisories in some areas continuing into the overnight. But thankfully, despite hot temperatures expected on Thursday as well, we will see the humidity move out quickly and should feel a lot better than today by tomorrow afternoon. As far as our next storm chance, that also arrives later tonight, and we’ll need to keep an eye on the strength of those storms as they move into West Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO