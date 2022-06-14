ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What social media is saying after another big Georgia football recruiting weekend

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Sanford Stadium

With recruiting in full swing, Georgia had another massive recruiting weekend on tap. Nine prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle took official visits, with Georgia hoping to ultimately land their commitments.

Social media was once again buzzing with pictures of those on campus, as they showed off the all-white jerseys and the arch throne as well.

But the biggest talking point came from a surprise visit from a former Bulldog. Jordan Davis was back on campus, surprising his former head coach.

WSB Radio

