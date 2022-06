Dads get free admission for Father’s Day to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. “If your dad hasn’t been to the zoo in a while, it’s a good opportunity to try some of the new things that we’ve added,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “You can hang, literally, on the Kanga Klimb aerial ropes course, walk with kangaroos in Roo Valley, visit hippo father-to-be Tucker, or just enjoy the beauty of the botanical garden.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO