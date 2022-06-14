ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Signs Deal With Bavarian Nordic for Delivery of Monkeypox Vaccine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it had signed a deal with Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic...

www.usnews.com

NBC News

Those pushing Ukraine to concede territory need to listen to Putin’s recent words

Even as Russia’s short-term designs for a “victory” in its invasion of Ukraine grow ever more modest amid its military failures, Russian President Vladimir Putin is comparing himself to Peter the Great. The tsar was behind empire-building feats in the 17th and 18th centuries that for the first time made Russia that era’s dominant imperial power in Eastern Europe. He founded Russia’s navy and expanded into the territory of the present-day Baltic states and Sea of Azov while battling Sweden and Turkey.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Expresses 'Serious Concern' to Israeli Ambassador Over Syria Air Strikes

(Reuters) - Russia expressed "serious concern" on Wednesday to Israel's ambassador about air strikes that shut down Syria's Damascus International Airport last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in 2015 that helped to turn...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Netherlands Says Russian Spy Caught Seeking War Crimes Court Internship

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch intelligence service said on Thursday it had uncovered a Russian military agent attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is investigating accusations of war crimes in Ukraine. Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov created an elaborate cover story dating back years to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Bavarian Nordic#Eu#Monkeypox Vaccine#Reuters#The European Commission#Danish
US News and World Report

Russia’s Ukraine Failures Shake China’s Taiwan Plans

In the months since Russia invaded Ukraine, one global actor has watched with particular interest as it calculates its own future plans. China during the Ukraine crisis has publicly appeared more emboldened than ever about its ambitions for Taiwan, the island nation over which it similarly claims dominion but which, unlike the sovereign former Soviet state, is recognized only by a dwindling number of minor countries.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.K. Intelligence: 15,000 Russian Millionaires Take Flight Over Sanctions Concerns

Roughly 15,000 of Russia’s millionaires are attempting to flee the country in protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and amid fears of the effects of devastating international sanctions, British intelligence assesses. [. READ:. Russia’s Ukraine Failures Shake China’s Taiwan Plans ]. The...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Authorities Seize Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday. The captain and five other crew members were issued with criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.
GAS PRICE
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Communication With Washington Must Continue

LONDON (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that communication remains "essential" in relations with the United States, amid tensions over Russia's continuing war in Ukraine. "Communication is essential, in the future we will still have to communicate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday,...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Oil Rebounds as New Iran Sanctions Fuel More Supply Concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday in topsy-turvy trading after the United States announced new sanctions on Iran, and as energy markets stayed focused on supply concerns that have sent prices soaring this year. The market slipped early, as interest rate hikes in the United States, Britain and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Laundering $4 Billion Via Danske Bank in Estonia

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Lithuanian woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to involvement in laundering more than 29 billion Danish crowns ($4.1 billion) through Danske Bank's Estonian branch, her defence lawyer said. The case, in which two other individuals have been charged, came to the authorities' attention during an investigation into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Steps up Heavy Crude Imports as Biden Blasts Profiteering

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

ND Oil Production Drops Below 1 Million Barrels a Day

A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state’s oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state's oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day. North...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S., Partners Dismantle Russian Hacking 'Botnet,' Justice Dept Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain dismantled a global network of internet-connected devices that had been hacked by Russian cyber criminals and used for malicious purposes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The network, known as the "RSOCKS" botnet, comprised millions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Senators Introduce Broad Taiwan Bill to Boost Security Assistance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A duo of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to significantly enhance support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in U.S. security assistance and changes to the decades old law undergirding Washington's unofficial ties with the Chinese-claimed democratic island. The United States, which accuses China...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russian Region Says Lithuania Will Curb Imports, Exports by Rail

(Reuters) - Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said on Friday. The region - home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Biden Won't Meet Saudi Crown Prince, Says Talks Part of Broader Meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was not going to have a meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman during a trip next month and that he was only seeing the Saudi crown prince as part of a broader "international meeting." Biden's plan...
POTUS
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Places to Retire in Europe

Retirement can be affordable and exciting in these European destinations. If your retirement dream is to live in one of the grand old cities of Europe, it can be difficult to narrow down your options. Retirees on a budget need to consider the cost of living and affordability of real estate. As you get older, you will need health care that is readily accessible at reasonable prices. Entertainment and recreation options are a top consideration for many retirees. You will also want to factor in the ease of establishing residency and traveling back to the U.S. Adopting a European lifestyle can be an ideal way to relax and enjoy your retirement years. Consider what retirement could be like in these enchanting European retirement spots.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Protests Against India's New Military Recruitment System Turn Violent

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Police in northern India fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds and authorities shut off mobile internet in at least one district to forestall further chaos, as protests widened against a new military recruitment system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week...
INDIA

