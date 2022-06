The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK.Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday as the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO