Jason Moore Bonded With Al Washington During Official Visit

Elite defensive lineman Jason Moore connected with Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington during his official visit

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore had seen his return to South Bend delayed for some time while his brother Justin was on his Final Four run with the Villanova basketball program. That delay got even longer when Justin experienced a torn ACL during the tournament, occupying their family's attention while he began his road to recovery.

After some time off the trail, Moore has begun taking his official visits. In his latest stop at Notre Dame, he has presented an opportunity to meet with Al Washington , a coach who has continued to make waves with potential 2023 and 2024 recruits.

Washington made a very good impression on the Maryland product and his family. The staff as a whole looks to have knocked this one out of the park.

“It was a great visit to Notre Dame,” Jason’s mother, Keli Moore said after the trip. “Jason really enjoyed meeting with Coach Washington and spending time with him and other Notre Dame players. The staff really set up a great experience for them all.”

With a couple more official visits remaining this month, including stops at Michigan and Ohio State, Moore’s recruitment looks like it is winding down quickly. His timeline has remained the same, making Notre Dame fans and faithful optimistic about the final decision.

“There are no changes to (Jason’s) timeline,” Moore said. “We will hopefully decide in early July. He wants to make sure he is making a well-informed decision.”

Entering this important stretch, Notre Dame seems to have put itself near the top, if not at the top for Moore. That, of course, can change but the Irish seem to be in the drivers seat. His mother made it very clear where Notre Dame stands.

“Yes, Notre Dame absolutely has a great chance,” Moore explained. “They have been a program that has been good to Jason early. They are a great school that offers a lot on and off the field.”

At this point, Moore’s commitment would help would help solidify the top defensive line class in the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Irish. The Notre Dame staff is giddy over the 6-6 265-pound defender’s talent, offering some unreal possibilities for the foreseeable future.

He is ranked as a consensus Top 100 recruit across every major recruiting platform. He peaks as the No. 41 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the class according to ESPN. Moore is also rated as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the class according to Rivals. In three out of four of the services he is rated as the top overall player in the state of Maryland.

A National recruit, Moore has been courted by some of the elite programs in all of college football. He has received offers from notable programs such as the Irish, Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Maryland, and Rutgers among others.

