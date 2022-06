A $50,000 bond was reduced to $25,000 for Domnique Rashad Wescott, 27, of Painter. He is charged with malicious shooting and maliciously shooting at an occupied building and related firearm charges. “He has no criminal record whatsoever,” said defense attorney Andre Wiggins. He said Wescott’s father, with whom Wescott planned to live in Norfolk, was ill and could not work. “They are falling short of the money needed,” Wiggins said.

