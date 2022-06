Epic Online Services has released a free cross-play tool for developers which allows players on Epic and digital marketplace Steam to play which each other. The news was posted on the Epic Games website and reported on by PC Gamer. The post reads, “Today, we are launching a new cross-play tool for game developers—starting with PC. This service is the first in a series of plug-and-play cross-play services that give developers everything they need to connect their game and community across platforms and stores.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO