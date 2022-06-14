ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reading Hospital Names Robert Paul Vice President of Outpatient Services

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert P. Paul, MBA, has been named Vice President of Hospital-Based Outpatient Services for Reading Hospital – Tower Health. In this new role, Mr. Paul will continue...

bctv.org

Tower Health Names Dickson VP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Community Wellness

Tower Health announced Wednesday that Desha Dickson has been named Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Community Wellness. In this new role she will serve as the organizational leader within the system to drive the development, implementation and integration of best practices and resources to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and cultural proficiency within Tower Health. She will also continue to be responsible to develop and implement initiatives aimed at working with community partners to improve the health of communities served by Tower Health through innovations in health education and community engagement including completing the Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Yocum Institute Welcomes Benjamin Delp Watts, Ph.D. as Director of Development

Yocum Institute for Arts Education is excited to announce the appointment of Benjamin Delp Watts, Pd. D. to newly created role of Director of Development. Ben will be responsible for strategically planning for the future of the Yocum Institute. He will look to foster, create, and maintain our relationships with our families, our teachers, staff, colleagues, volunteers, supporters, and donors.
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Local Officials React to ChristianaCare’s Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

WEST GROVE, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-West Grove); Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-West Chester); Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline; and Penn Township Supervisor Victor Mantegna are optimistic about yesterday’s announced that ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Officials Conduct School Safety Roundtable

READING, PA – The Berks County Commissioners, the Berks County District Attorney, and Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) officials conducted a school safety roundtable for school leaders, emergency services personnel, elected officials, law enforcement, mental health administrators, and other key stakeholders at the BCIU Main Office (1111 Commons Boulevard, Reading, PA 19605) on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The event provided an open forum for participants to review Berks County’s current school safety strategy, share thoughts and questions, and discuss school safety initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Farmer Named Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer

PARKESBURG, PA — Donald Cairns of Parkesburg, Chester County, who grows 1,600 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, has been named a 2022 Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer. The Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers Award is America’s longest-running and most prestigious agricultural honors program. It sprouted in 1927 as part of a Master Farmers of America program to foster stewardship and leadership. At that point, the program was initiated by Pennsylvania Farmer magazine and the USDA.
PARKESBURG, PA
CBS Philly

CHOP Doctor, Team Develop Drug That’s Cured Children Of Often Deadly Neuroblastoma Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded research that has resulted in cures. There are children living today because of the foundation and amazing doctors and researchers. At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one doctor and her team have developed a drug that has cured some children of an often deadly cancer — same cancer that Alex had. Philip Steigerwald has survived neuroblastoma because of a breakthrough drug developed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “He should have died many years ago,” Dr. Mosse said. “Phillip is doing great, he is living a completely normal life.” Dr. Yael Mosse led the team at CHOP...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Abilities in Motion and IM ABLE launch collaboration event: IM in Motion

Abilities in Motion and the IM ABLE Foundation have collaborated to create IM in Motion, a new accessible recreation event for the community. Abilities in Motion supports recreational activities for people of all abilities and will have materials on-site to provide supplemental information for individuals wishing to continue engaging in healthy, recreational events.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Perspectives 6-15-22

The panel comes together to discuss the current supply shortages and local government on Berks Perspectives. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

CHOP Falls in Rankings of Top Children's Hospitals After 3 Years as No. 2

After being ranked as the second-best pediatric hospital in the country for three consecutive years, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia fell to No. 4 in U.S. News and World Report's most recent rankings, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The nation's oldest pediatric hospital still holds the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

Riding the Reading Railroad: Return of the Passenger Rail 6-14-22

Host Bill Litvin speaks with County of Berks Commissioner Christian Leinbach and Weidenhammer Systems president John Weidenhammer about the long awaited return of the railroad to Berks County and the progress towards making it happen on League of Women Voters Presents. From the program: League of Women Voters Presents.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Wendy’s Operator Fined, Makes Labor Changes

POTTSTOWN PA – A corporate franchisee that operates the Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1585 E. High St. (at top) has been fined $15,449 in civil money penalties, and has pledged to take corrective actions, following federal charges that it “endangered” minor-age employees with some tasks, and also permitted them to work more hours than the law allows.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Studio B, Boyertown welcomes “WORDS” and “Transforming Moments”

The “WORDS” exhibition opens with a reception on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A virtual tour and awards ceremony will be held between 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Facebook LIVE, archived as a Facebook event and on YouTube following the opening. Amy Muzopappa of Muzo Media Productions hosts the virtual tour.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Mercury

Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
moderncampground.com

Investors Acquire Pennsylvania Campground for $3.8M

A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
LEHIGHTON, PA

