Reading Hospital Names Robert Paul Vice President of Outpatient Services

READING, PA – The Berks County Commissioners, the Berks County District Attorney, and Berks County Intermediate Unit (BCIU) officials conducted a school safety roundtable for school leaders, emergency services personnel, elected officials, law enforcement, mental health administrators, and other key stakeholders at the BCIU Main Office (1111 Commons Boulevard, Reading, PA 19605) on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The event provided an open forum for participants to review Berks County’s current school safety strategy, share thoughts and questions, and discuss school safety initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
