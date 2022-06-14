Reading Hospital Names Robert Paul Vice President of Outpatient Services

Tower Health announced Wednesday that Desha Dickson has been named Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Community Wellness. In this new role she will serve as the organizational leader within the system to drive the development, implementation and integration of best practices and resources to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and cultural proficiency within Tower Health. She will also continue to be responsible to develop and implement initiatives aimed at working with community partners to improve the health of communities served by Tower Health through innovations in health education and community engagement including completing the Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO