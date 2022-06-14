Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords

Connecticut health officials are poised to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to the last remaining age group that has been unable to get it: children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Ninety-one providers have signed up to receive a supply of the vaccine for young children. The state has ordered 26,690 doses of the immunization – 12,940 doses of the Pfizer shot and 13,750 doses of Moderna, officials at the Department of Public Health said.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO