Why homeless organizations in Oregon are become landlords

 3 days ago

In Portland, Oregon, some nonprofits are borrowing...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut prepares to roll out COVID vaccines for young children

Connecticut health officials are poised to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to the last remaining age group that has been unable to get it: children ages 6 months to 4 years old. Ninety-one providers have signed up to receive a supply of the vaccine for young children. The state has ordered 26,690 doses of the immunization – 12,940 doses of the Pfizer shot and 13,750 doses of Moderna, officials at the Department of Public Health said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Where are all the gun violence protestors?

Last weekend, from the east coast to the west coast and here in Connecticut, tens of thousands of people protested against gun violence in the wake of our latest spate of mass shooting murders. And yet, last weekend’s protests happened weeks after the shootings in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo,...
UVALDE, TX
Connecticut Public

U.S. Census approves Connecticut request for nine planning regions, but opinions differ on the impact

Connecticut abolished its county government in 1960, making it difficult to get regional census data for the state. Now, the U.S. Census Bureau has approved a request by Connecticut to use the state’s nine planning regions as county-equivalents. Some observers said the move would enable the state to access more federal funds. Others warned that it might be unworkable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Palin, Begich and Gross advance in the Alaska U.S. House race

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state's only U.S. House seat. Palin and Begich, both Republicans, and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday's special primary for the seat, which was left vacant following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.
ALASKA STATE
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

