Morning news brief

 3 days ago

The Jan. 6 House panel held the second...

Ukrainian activist pleads with Washington lawmakers for more military support

When I last interviewed Hanna Hopko, it was February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hopko was in hiding outside Kyiv with her husband and a guinea pig. OK, let me back up. Hopko is a former member of Ukraine's parliament. She was one of the original leaders of the pro-democracy Euromaidan protests in 2014. Hanna Hopko is also a mom whose 11-year-old daughter had been begging for a pet guinea pig for months in the runup to the invasion. When war came, Hopko evacuated her daughter to safety, and she went into hiding with the guinea pig in tow. Well, this week Hanna Hopko is in Washington, and I could not wait to catch up.
Missing men were killed trying to warn of illegal activity threatening the Amazon

Two men set off on a river trip in the Amazon and went missing. Two bodies believed to be them were found days later. Now someone has confessed to killing them. The men are journalist Dom Phillips and researcher Bruno Pereira. And their apparent deaths are part of something much larger and very complicated - the relationship between the Brazilian government and Indigenous people, the challenge of protecting the region's natural environment and rampant crime associated with that.
After centuries, there are 2 rooms on the Capitol's Senate side named for women

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It took a couple of centuries, but there's finally a room on the Capitol's Senate side named for a woman - in fact, there are two. One was named for Barbara Mikulski. The Maryland Democrat was the longest-serving female senator. The other salutes the first woman to be elected to both House and Senate - Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It's great news, but progress has been slow. Just a reminder, female senators didn't have their own bathroom until 1992. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
4 states held primaries — with key races in Nevada and South Carolina

If a candidate had former President Trump's endorsement, they may well have come out on top in some key primary races. His picks did particularly well yesterday in Nevada and saw a split on two races in South Carolina. The latest tests of Donald Trump's influence on the Republican Party could provide some crucial indicators for the November midterms. Senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro tracked all the returns for us. All right. Let's begin in South Carolina. Trump endorsed challengers to a pair of GOP members of Congress, Tom Rice and Nancy Mace. Rice lost. Mace won. What happened?
Coffee shop baristas across the country are driving a surge in union elections

A generation ago, your typical union shop may have been an auto factory, a steel plant. Today, it might sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF MILK STEAMER) PFEIFFER: Yes, latte drinkers, that is the sound of frothing milk. Across the country, coffee shop baristas are growing a labor movement with stunning speed. They're driving a surge in union elections, up 70% from this time last year. Starbucks accounts for a lot of that, but baristas at smaller shops are organizing, too. NPR's Andrea Hsu went to Wisconsin to talk with baristas about why them and why now.
S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
Counterterrorism researchers say they lack the data to prevent future violence

One year ago, the Biden administration launched the first national plan to counter domestic extremism. It aims to address what top national security officials say is one of the most significant threats to the country. That threat earned renewed focus only a few weeks ago, when a white gunman shot 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo grocery store. He has now been charged with a federal hate crime. But even with heightened federal attention on the issue, lawmakers and counterterrorism experts say they lack a critical component - data. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and joins us now. Good morning, Odette.
New federal standards aim to make manufactured homes more efficient

SAM BRASCH, BYLINE: Manufactured homes have historically been one of the country's most affordable housing options, but they often come with a big drawback. That's because drafty walls and poor insulation can push up energy costs for the residents. While new federal standards aim to make some of these manufactured homes more efficient, Colorado Public Radio's Sam Brasch reports not everyone is happy with them.
