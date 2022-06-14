Morning news brief

When I last interviewed Hanna Hopko, it was February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hopko was in hiding outside Kyiv with her husband and a guinea pig. OK, let me back up. Hopko is a former member of Ukraine's parliament. She was one of the original leaders of the pro-democracy Euromaidan protests in 2014. Hanna Hopko is also a mom whose 11-year-old daughter had been begging for a pet guinea pig for months in the runup to the invasion. When war came, Hopko evacuated her daughter to safety, and she went into hiding with the guinea pig in tow. Well, this week Hanna Hopko is in Washington, and I could not wait to catch up.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO