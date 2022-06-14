The U.K. deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says

Although the U.S. war in Afghanistan ended last year, the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is still open. It was created to hold people captured in Afghanistan and the broader war on terror. And it now has 37 prisoners. The majority of them have never been charged and are being held indefinitely, some for more than 20 years. Now, one of those prisoners has sued the Biden administration. He says he has been unlawfully imprisoned and should be released immediately.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO