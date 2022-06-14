ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The U.K. deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda is people trafficking, advocate says

 3 days ago

The United Kingdom plans to fly a...

Counterterrorism researchers say they lack the data to prevent future violence

One year ago, the Biden administration launched the first national plan to counter domestic extremism. It aims to address what top national security officials say is one of the most significant threats to the country. That threat earned renewed focus only a few weeks ago, when a white gunman shot 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo grocery store. He has now been charged with a federal hate crime. But even with heightened federal attention on the issue, lawmakers and counterterrorism experts say they lack a critical component - data. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and joins us now. Good morning, Odette.
S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
Missing men were killed trying to warn of illegal activity threatening the Amazon

Two men set off on a river trip in the Amazon and went missing. Two bodies believed to be them were found days later. Now someone has confessed to killing them. The men are journalist Dom Phillips and researcher Bruno Pereira. And their apparent deaths are part of something much larger and very complicated - the relationship between the Brazilian government and Indigenous people, the challenge of protecting the region's natural environment and rampant crime associated with that.
A prisoner is still in GITMO after he served his time. Now, he's suing for release

Although the U.S. war in Afghanistan ended last year, the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, is still open. It was created to hold people captured in Afghanistan and the broader war on terror. And it now has 37 prisoners. The majority of them have never been charged and are being held indefinitely, some for more than 20 years. Now, one of those prisoners has sued the Biden administration. He says he has been unlawfully imprisoned and should be released immediately.
Shireen Abu Akleh's brother calls on the U.S. to investigate his sister's killing

The Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was wearing a blue vest with the word press on it when she was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. That was more than a month ago. And among the many people around the world pushing for accountability for her death is her brother. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been to the family's home and is here to tell us about his conversations as well as the latest developments in this case. Hi, Daniel.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

