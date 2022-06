I am pleased to announce that no one will ever again have to tell Internet Explorer, no, I don't want you to be my default browser because after 27 years, Microsoft retired Explorer today. For many of us, it was an early online relationship, kind of like a starter marriage. But as the internet grew, so did competition. And today, even though it's a punch line in the U.S., many people in other parts of the world still use Explorer. In fact, a survey in March found that about half of companies in Japan rely on it.

