If you want to get me started at a social gathering, bring up the Freezing Cold Takes phenomenon and watch my eyes glaze over. What might’ve been designed at first as an opportunity to hold media members accountable for their flagrant pandering to clickbait culture and towheaded pessimism has now become a Twitter persona that just screams, “HAHA, five days ago you thought the Phoenix Suns were gonna win!”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO