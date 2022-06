The New York Yankees have received a major boost offensively in the form of Matt Carpenter. The Yankees got him, practically for nothing, after every other team passed up on the chance to claim him after he was let go by the Texas Rangers in spring. Since making his move out to the Bronx and […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Boone mulling shocking move to get Matt Carpenter more at-bats appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO