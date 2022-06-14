ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Britain and Falklands mark 40 years since Argentine surrender

By Charles ONIANS, Pablo PORCIUNCULA BRUNE, Gustavo IZUS, ANDREW YATES
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkax2_0gA4r2Xk00
Falkland islanders and British veterans are marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict with Argentina /AFP

Britain on Tuesday remembered its fallen troops on the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War with Argentina, as London reasserted its territorial claim to the islands.

Veterans will gather for a remembrance ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England at 1400 GMT, alongside bereaved family members and civilian support staff.

The Act of Remembrance will include a live link to a similar event at the 1982 Cemetery in the Falklands' capital, Port Stanley, where Argentine forces surrendered on June 14, 1982.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss paid tribute to the veterans, saying the UK "will always remember their efforts and their sacrifice to liberate the remote South Atlantic archipelago.

"Today the Falklands are thriving as part of the British family. They're a shining beacon of freedom and democracy as a self-governing overseas territory," she said.

British government support for the Falklands since the conflict has been unwavering, despite Argentina's steadfast claims to what it calls Las Malvinas.

Truss said Britain "will never hesitate" to defend the islands and drew comparisons between the military junta in Buenos Aires's landgrab four decades ago with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The assumption that peace and stability were inevitable has been shattered by Putin's invasion of Ukraine," she said in a video posted on Twitter.

"We must stay vigilant about threats to freedom, sovereignty and self-determination, wherever they may be."

- 'Psychological wounds' -

The prime minister at the time, Margaret Thatcher, announced the surrender to parliament on the morning of June 14, 1982, vindicating for many her high-risk decision to send nearly 30,000 troops half-way round the world to retake the islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2pam_0gA4r2Xk00
The conflict claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen and three female civilians, along with 649 Argentinians /AFP

The task force sailed home, greeted by crowds on the docks waving a sea of Union Jacks upon their return from the self-governing British overseas territory nearly 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) away.

The victory gave a declining Britain hit by strikes and civil unrest a patriotic boost -- and ensured Thatcher a landslide re-election in 1983.

Argentine forces invaded on April 2, beginning a war which claimed the lives of 255 British servicemen, three women who lived on the island and 649 Argentines.

In Britain and the Falklands, the anniversary of the start of the conflict on April 2 was muted. Islanders in particular see Argentina's invasion as nothing to celebrate.

But a year-long series of events has been taking place to mark the 40th anniversary, including those on June 14 to mark Liberation Day -- a public holiday on the islands, which are home to just 3,500 people.

British veterans of the conflict -- which was the first since World War II to involve all branches of the armed forces -- are grouped under the South Atlantic Medal Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtZoF_0gA4r2Xk00
Map of the Falkland Islands with the main events of the war between Argentina and Britain in 1982 /AFP

Carol Betteridge, of veterans' charity Help for Heroes, recalled that "for many of those who fought so far from home, the physical and mental wounds they received during the conflict affect them every day â- not just on anniversaries."

"The lack of proper support for mental health means that many Falklands veterans buried their issues and 'soldiered on' as they were expected to," said Betteridge, the charity's head of clinical and medical services.

"This is why, 40 years on, we still have Falklands veterans coming to us for help for psychological wounds that they have struggled with for so long."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Britain's armed forces are too weak to stop a war or protect the nation from attack, says former head of the Royal Navy

Britain's armed forces are too weak to prevent war or protect the nation in the event of conflict, a former top military commander has warned. Making the bleak assessment, Labour peer Lord West of Spithead, who served as First Sea Lord from 2002-06, highlighted the chronic underfunding faced by the services, which he argued were 'too small'.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Battle Of WWII

WWII lasted from 1939 until 1945. It was a truly global war with major battles that stretched from the Pacific islands to Japan and Russia, throughout Northern Africa, all of Europe, and with naval battles in both the Atlantic and Pacific. Entire cities were destroyed, particularly in Europe and Japan. The war against Japan was […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Most Submarines

For more than 100 years, the submarine — invented by Irish engineer John Holland and first commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1900 — has been an integral part of the Navy. Today, 43 nations have submarines in their complement of naval forces, and the country with the most submarines is China.  To find the […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Civil Unrest#Falkland Islands#Falklands War#Argentine#British
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
World War II
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy