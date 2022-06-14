This Democrat might vote for Liz Cheney for president | Letters

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation. [ J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE | AP ]

Rep. Cheney for president?

I am a registered Democrat, and I am sure I disagree with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on many political issues. However, it’s gotten to the point in this country that if she were ever to run for president, I would seriously consider voting for her. She is brave, intelligent and stands up for what is right, not what is politically convenient. She is a voice of honesty and reason.

John Skey, Bradenton

Message on guns

Hopes for quick gun deal fade | June 8

As I passed by the magazines rack at Publix I noticed a large number of gun magazines. I counted 11 with such names as Guns, Ballistic, AR-15, Concealment and Reloading. All were full of stories, pictures and advertisements about assault-style guns. A quick glance at the AR-15 magazine revealed phrases like “It’s so compact you can practically hide it in your trouser leg” and “Zipped up in a backpack with a pocket full of 27–round magazines, the CA9MM is easily portable but still able to be deployed quickly and put a lot of accuracy and efficient firepower on target.” If you are going to the shooting range there is no need to be able to hide your gun in your pants leg or be able to deploy it quickly. If you are hunting and need a pocket full of 27-round magazines you are a very poor shot. If you are going to a school to shoot the kids because you are upset, or to the place where you got fired to kill the boss, or if you are going to a church to shoot everyone because you disagree with their religion, all these things would be important.

Julian Hartzog, Tarpon Springs

Smearers accuse media of smears

DeSantis defends Pushaw after report of her registering as a foreign agent | June 10

Gov. Ron DeSantis and spokesperson Christina Pushaw repeatedly used the word “smear” in their hysterical condemnation of “legacy media” for reporting the facts that DeSantis hired a foreign agent, who only belatedly registered as such, to attack and malign his critics. “Smear,” huh? Remember, these are the two people who weeks ago smeared his opponents on his the “Don’t Say Gay” bill attack as “groomers.” That’s right, groomers. He and Pushaw brazenly and slanderously linked the LGBTQ community and its allies to pedophilia. But now they’re oh so sensitive to “smears”? These two think like delinquent, impulsive children. They need to be returned to the unemployment line.

Steve Douglas, St. Petersburg

What about local inflation?

Widely reported is the country’s astounding 8.6% May inflation rate. The real eye-opener is the 11.3% rate for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Steve J Sarang, Clearwater