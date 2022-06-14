ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkersville, OH

On Flag Day, Thin Blue Line flies in support of fallen officer, defiance of HOA

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZb1i_0gA4oHEf00

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — When the father of a small-town police chief killed in the line of duty was instructed by his homeowners association to take down a Thin Blue Line flag he’d flown for years, he didn’t know where to turn.

Frustrated and upset, Thomas DiSario contacted NBC4 with the story of how the flag had flown at his Etna residence off and on for years since Steven Eric DiSario became one of three people killed at a Kirkersville nursing home in 2017. Thomas DiSario’s son was 38 years old and the father of seven children.

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

But in the days leading up to Tuesday, which is Flag Day, the situation looked different — for not only was DiSario’s flag still flying, but he had been joined by several neighbors, all flying Thin Blue Line flags in defiance and support.

“We heard about Mr. DiSario and what he was going through,” Mike King said. “And I think a lot of us took it upon ourselves to find flags ourselves so that we could put them up to show our support.”

There are at least four Thin Blue Line flags flying in front of homes on King’s street alone.

“[DiSario] definitely has a right to, I believe, fly that flag, and he has our support. He’s gone through a lot,” King said. “I can’t even envision a world without law and order. I feel we’re already on the edge of things, so I think we all got to band together here.”

Other flag fights in central Ohio

Since the story ran, the National Police Association — a police advocacy group — got in touch with DiSario. They are talking with a lawyer about the situation.

This isn’t the first legal fight between the NPA and an HOA . On May 26, the NPA and Joseph and Christine Swantack of New Albany filed a complaint in federal court against the New Albany Park Condominium Association and Lifestyle Property Management.

The Swantacks flew a Thin Blue Line flag outside of their New Albany Park condo and received fines and legal threats, the complaint alleged.

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

“This action concerns the suppression of NPA and the Swantacks’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression through action by Defendants in preventing the Swantacks from flying the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag owned by NPA outside of the Swantacks’ private residence,” the complaint alleges.

NPA and the Swantacks are asking that the prevention of displaying the Thin Blue Line flag be declared unconstitutional. It also asks for interest, costs, and attorney fees.

What does the Thin Blue Line flag mean?

“The symbolism of the Thin Blue Line is uniquely American, symbolizing an American ideal – that the police are the public and the public are the police, and that local law enforcement is accountable to the community, in partnership with the community, and not part of the military or the federal government,” Joel F. Shults wrote on the National Police Association website in a section about the history of the flag .

In Arizona, the governor recently signed a bill allowing homeowners to fly flags supporting the country, military, first responders, and law enforcement regardless of homeowner’s associations’ rules.

However, some police departments have chosen not to allow the flag to be flown at work .

Deed restrictions

When DiSario was told to take down his flag by his homeowners association, David Dye, president of the Omni Community Association Managers, told NBC4 : “The community where DiSario bought his home, Cumberland Crossing, had deed restrictions put in place when it was developed, rules that he has to follow.

“They bought into the community with rules. He agreed by buying in this community that he can’t display what he wants to display.”

Those restrictions were included in filings with the Licking County recorder, and they can be construed to include the Thin Blue Line flag, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community center

At the time of the shooting in Columbus, the rec center pool was packed with families trying to escape the heat. Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community …. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. Founders Day of Caring. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Etna Township, OH
City
Kirkersville, OH
City
New Albany, OH
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Protesters call controversial Ohio House bill an 'educational gag order'

Opponents gathered in Columbus to protest against a bill that would ban educators from teaching about certain concepts related to race, sexual orientation, and more. Those who gathered cheered as speakers outlined what they see as specific problems with the controversial legislation. The bill, HB616, would ban the teaching of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

TSA intercepts gun at John Glenn Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Transportation Security Administration intercepted a gun from making its way onboard a plane at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Thursday. The incident occurred at 6 a.m. when officers confiscated the weapon and cited the passenger, who said they forgot it was in the bag. TSA immediately alerted Columbus Regional Airport […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Thin Blue Line#Albany Park
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio power outage: The group that told AEP to cut power

AEP Ohio, the company that supplies power to much of central Ohio, has said the outage was planned. However, the decision to cut power in certain areas was made by operators at an organization based about 20 miles outside of Philadelphia.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man identified as shooter killed in West Virginia Interstate shooting that injured a deputy

The West Virginia State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police have identified the shooter of the I-79 shooting in Upshur County. 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania has been identified as the shooter. State police spokesman Capt. Robert Maddy said the man got into a prone position with a rifle behind his vehicle, blocking both […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NBC4 Columbus

Boil water alert issued for West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — People living in West Jefferson should boil their water before consuming it, an alert from the village warns.   The village says an intermittent pressure loss on Thursday triggered the alert, and if anyone experiences air coming through their tap or a loss of pressure, they should not drink the […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: June 16-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From celebrating at the Columbus Pride Festival and the Juneteenth Ohio Festival, to Bastille and Rex Orange County, there’s no lack of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Summer In The City: June 16 WNCI’s Summer In The City concert will feature Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Leah […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio: Conserve power, help prevent future outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With some people in central Ohio having just had power restored to their homes, AEP is asking residents to conserve electricity to help prevent further interruptions. A statement from AEP Ohio on Thursday afternoon read: “We are continuing to monitor the performance of our electrical system as temperatures rise. We ask […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion

After previously approving legislation that allows Ohioans to carry an array of different knives on their persons, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that preemptively blocks cities from intervening. Senate Bill 156, which passed on party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition, prohibits cities from passing laws blocking citizens from carrying knives. […] The post DeWine signs legislation buttressing knife carrying expansion appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups that pressed for an investigation into what happened with the outage.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy