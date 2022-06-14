ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Cooling showers for the rest of the evening

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Happy Tuesday to you!

It has been such a hot day! Our highs were ranging in the low to mid 90s but it felt like the triple digits. Hopefully you stayed cool in the A/C or were able to find some shade!

As we head through the rest of the evening, cooling showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will push across SWFL toward the coast. Some of these storms could be on the heavier side with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and some gusty winds. By the time we head off to bed, many of us will have dried out.

Tomorrow we have the chance again for some scattered storms, but rain chances drop a bit by the end of the week. Still grab the umbrella though! Showers will just be more isolated.

Unfortunately, by the weekend rain chances will bump up and it’s looking to be a soggy Sunday.

High pressure building to our north will crank up the temperatures over the next several days into the mid 90s for many of us. Please stay hydrated and try to avoid spending a lot of time outdoors!

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean Sea. It has a medium chance to become a tropical depression as it skirts the coast of Central America headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Regardless of development this will produce heavy rain and flooding for parts of Honduras, Nicaragua, Belize and Mexico through the end of the week. This is not a threat to Florida or the United States, and there are no other areas of concern across the Atlantic at this time.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

