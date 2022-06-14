Wholesome Portraits of Mosher Families at Download Festival

George Clinton might not always know what he wants, but he wants what he feels—and that vision has always been instinctively clear. “This is brand new for me, you know?” the founder of Parliament-Funkadelic told VICE on a Zoom call from the group’s tour bus, as we chatted about his newfound foray into painting and hitting the road (again) with the band that was the genesis of the funk genre. Beginning to paint professionally was a decision that felt less like a lightning bolt to Clinton, and more like a slow, smooth trickle. “I feel my way through it. It became my outlet because of the pandemic, when I had to slow down—to sit down,” he said. No mean feat, for a man who’s been busting high-energy moves for the better part of the 20th century, from the belly of the P-Funk Mothership to the 2020 March on Washington. If it’s been revolutionary, then the Godfather of Funk has probably been there to spread the love—and, of course, the funk. Now, for the first time, his Afrofuturist artwork is on display in Light Years at NeueHouse Madison Square.

