American Red Cross hosts blood donation clinics for World Blood Donor Day

Time to roll up your sleeves and save lives— the American Red Cross is collecting blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

The charity hosted its first of many blood drives on Wednesday, June 15th, in collaboration with the Western New York charity "Blood is Blood."

"We started this work because of an experience I had back in 2015. I went to donate blood, and I was turned away. I didn't know why. I didn't know how. Later I found it out it was because there's a law preventing sexually active gay men from giving blood," said Jordan James, the founder of Blood is Blood.

James and his group have been staunch advocates against the 1984 United States Food and Drug Administration policy banning blood donations by men who identify as LGBTQ+ and discole to having sexual relations with a member of the same sex.

“For a man who has sex with another man during the past three months - defer them for three months from their most recent sexual contact."

- United States Food & Drug Administration.

While that policy is no longer a complete ban, there is a three month pause period between a person who discloses sexual acts can donate. That shift happened over the pandemic.

"The law only got changed when the need for blood became so strong. When I found out this, I felt like a second-class citizen. I was disgusted. Especially when I found out that there was such a shortage, and so many people wrongly held out from donation," said James.

The group has partnered with Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) to advance legislation to rid the country of what James calls, "ancient."

"The current policy is overly stringent given the scientific evidence, advanced testing methods, and safety and quality control measures within FDA-qualified blood donation centers; stigmatizes members of the LGBTQI+ community; and needlessly restricts the blood supply while our nation combats a critical blood shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic."

- Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26)

7 News reached out to Congressman Higgins (NY-26) for further comment. He was unavailable at the time of the drive.

"Our goal is just to bring awareness, to do everything we can to help spread the word," said James.

The American Red Cross of Western New York hosted this year's annual "Blood is Blood" drive.

"Blood is something we need. 1 in 4 people will need blood at some point in their lives. We are here to advocate so that people step up and donate. You never know who could use blood. 1 donation can save up to three lives," said Hanna Malak, the Regional Donor Services Director of the Western New York Red Cross.

In addition to the Blood is Blood drive, you can participate in blood donations Tuesday through June 30 for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland.

The Red Cross reports blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions never take a break.

As a thank you, donors who give blood in the month of June will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two. In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis, this prize includes round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more.

Those who donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

World Blood Donor Day, June 14, recognizes the importance of a safe and stable blood supply and the donors who make it possible. Nearly 2.5 million people volunteer to give lifesaving blood and platelets every year with the Red Cross.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Allegany



Alfred

6/17: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive

Canaseraga

6/30: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Cuba

6/15: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cuba Library, 39 E Main St.

Fillmore

6/21: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Wellsville

6/23: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S Main Street

Whitesville

6/17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main Street





Cattaraugus



Allegany

6/16: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, 188 W Main St.

Conewango Valley

6/27: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall, 12447 Northeast Road

Ellicottville

6/17: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Gowanda

6/29: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Little Valley

6/24: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LVCS Alumni In Memory, 207 Rock City Street



Chautauqua



Cassadaga

6/30: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Dunkirk

6/20: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Fredonia

6/23: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Community Church, 219 Berry Road

Lakewood

6/16, 6/23, 6/30: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville

6/16: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd

Portland

6/28: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 6481 W Main Rd



Erie



Amherst

6/15, 6/22, 6/29 : 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 6/24, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 6/23: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department, 6777 Main St

Angola

6/29: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 132 N Main St

Blasdell

6/28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Neighborhood Health Center, 4233 Lake Ave.

Buffalo

6/15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mercy Hospital, 565 Abbott Rd 6/15: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave 6/18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave 6/23: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Hospital, 3495 Bailey Ave 6/24: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont Street 6/30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dudley Branch Library, 2010 South Park Ave.

Cheektowaga

6/14-6/16, 6/20-23, 6/27-30: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Union Road Blood Donation Center, 3601 Union Road 6/17-19, 6/24-26: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Union Road Blood Donation Center, 3601 Union Road

East Aurora

6/22: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Absolut Care - Aurora Park, Absolut Care - Aurora Park, 292 Main St.

Elma

6/30: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Getzville

6/28: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd

Grand Island

6/21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd

Hamburg

6/14: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1419 - Hamburg, 2985 Lakeview Rd 6/16: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Orchard Park

6/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orchard Park American Legion Post 567, 5784 Ellis Rd 6/17: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd

Springville

6/15: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

West Seneca

6/21: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road 6/29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Erie 1 BOCES, 355 Harlem Rd.

Williamsville

6/25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd



Genesee



Batavia

6/28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Batavia, 8960 Alexander Rd, Rte 98 6/29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E Main St

Elba

6/23: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Rd

Le Roy

6/23: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street



Niagara



Lewiston

6/15: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport

6/14, 6/28: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Middleport

6/27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St

Niagara Falls

6/17: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, Seneca Niagara Casino - Hotel Side, 310 4th St 6/17: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls, 1900 Military Road 6/25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elks Lodge #346, 7710 Buffalo Avenue

North Tonawanda

6/22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave.

Sanborn

6/29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., United Way of Greater Niagara, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2



Orleans



Medina

6/21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd



Wyoming

