Holly Willoughby’s outfit is entirely from the high street – and it’s all still in stock

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
 3 days ago

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the features on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.

Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a salmon-coloured midi dress from LK Bennett and it provided us with some serious wedding guest outfit inspiration.

For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready look, which is entirely from the high street. Pairing a striped, big collar blouse from Whistles with a high-waisted denim mini skirt from Hobbs, the look is perfectly smart-casual.

Opting for her usual silhouette – an A-line skirt, paired with a statement blouse – she’s kept her accessories to a minimum and worn a £29.99 pair of heeled sandals from Reserved.

Owing to the fact the entire look is so affordable, we think these pieces will get snapped up fast. Be quick if you want to recreate her look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is entirely from the high street and consists of a denim skirt from Hobbs, a striped shirt from Whistles and a pair of strappy block-heel sandals from Reserved.

Hobbs ami denim mini skirt: Was £79, now £49, Hobbs.com

A denim skirt is a wardrobe staple, particularly during the summer months. And we’re so glad Holly’s introduced us to this sophisticated design. It has an A-line silhouette and features contrasting stitching and front patch pockets. We think it’s a versatile piece that can be worn to work, as well as on the weekend.

Whistles Maggie stripe collar top: £99, Whistles.com

It’s safe to say we’re obsessed with this shirt, in particular the statement oversized collar. The styling options are endless – tuck into the above denim mini, or wear it with your favourite pair of jeans. And come winter, you’ll be able to wear this underneath a jumper and the collar will do the talking.

Reserved block-heel sandals: £29.99, Reserved.com

Name a more perfect summer shoe, we’ll wait. Featuring a square toe and a block heel, these will undoubtedly become a staple in your wardrobe for many years to come. Better still, they’re just £29.99.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s summer dresses

