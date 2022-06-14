ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New name, new music, new world, but The Chicks promise same entertaining show at Ruoff

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Update: An earlier version of this story noted proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours was required to enter The Chicks' Ruoff Music Center show on Sunday. That requirement has since been removed from the show.

Not much has changed since The Chicks last played Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center in 2016 — only the name of the venue, the name of the band, the president of the United States (twice), the group's music catalog and the public health status of the entire world.

As the trio prepared for their first tour in five years, that last thing was top of mind.

"Honestly, my nerves are all just based around COVID," lead singer Natalie Maines told IndyStar in a May interview. "I don't want there to be an outbreak on the tour that delays things or cancels things."

Ruoff Music Center: Country music stars The Chicks announce June 19 show in Noblesville

Maines explained The Chicks are taking stricter precautions than most touring acts to ensure the tour unfolds smoothly.

"It's really just an issue of not wanting to cancel concerts," banjo player Emily Strayer added. "For the fans and for us it's just a pain in the butt."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZwqi_0gA4l6iY00

Health concerns aside, the group is particularly excited to tour again on the back of their first studio album in 14 years — 2020's critically acclaimed "Gaslighter." They began May rehearsals with several new band members, reworking old songs and polishing up the new ones.

Maines prepared an early draft of a setlist, which will draw from the band's nearly three decades of bluegrass, country and pop success.

"We have some songs that we've left behind over the years, and sometimes people like those songs and sometimes people don't," Strayer said. "But we're going to play a dice game where we roll the dice, and six songs will be lined up with the numbers on the dice, and whatever it lands on we have to play."

"And songs like (1998's) 'There's Your Trouble' — oldies but goodies — will be on there that we haven't played probably in 25 years," she continued.

Indiana State Fair: 2022 free stage lineup announced, with Kansas leading off

Planning for a massive tour does do certain things to the subconscious, however.

"Emily usually has anxiety dreams — crazy pre-tour anxiety dreams," fiddle player Martie Maguire said of her sister and longtime bandmate. "You haven't had any?"

"Oh, I've had tons," Strayer said. "It's just like an open window, and there's nothing below. And you're standing with your banjo, and the wind's blowing, and like I can't get right. I'm always having those dreams I'm going to fall off the cliff at any moment."

Maines dreamt the band's new hair stylist was driving her and Maguire to a concert in New York City, leaving the two Chicks to do their own hair in the backseat.

The Chicks Tour 2022 will also be, as the name suggests, the group's first since removing "Dixie" from its moniker in 2020.

Indianapolis: Over 75 free summer shows to check out around Central Indiana

Maguire explained the group had "cringed" over their name for some time and moved away from it through its merchandising and marketing efforts.

"We picked that name in what, 1989? So it already felt like it didn't suit us," she explained. "And then of course with Black Lives Matter and George Floyd coming to the forefront, it was just embarrassing — downright embarrassing — to have a name like that."

The group has long stood for progressive causes and with the Democratic Party.

Maines famously told a London crowd in 2003 the band did not support the U.S. invasion of Iraq and was ashamed then-President George W. Bush was from Texas, triggering the ire of the country music genre's more conservative artists and fans.

More recently, The Chicks performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

"Even though our fans know who we are — they know we didn't mean anything negative by that word — we definitely felt the responsibility to hurry up and drop it," Maguire said.

"It felt literally like a shedding of skin and offloading a huge weight for us with who we are," she continued. "But nothing's changed about the show or us as a band."

As such, folks should expect to hear the hits and a good chunk of "Gaslighter" at the Ruoff show.

"We really try to put on a production," Maines said, adding that the band seeks to entertain while showcasing its musicianship. "I know some bands don't do solos anymore, but we're full of solos."

"We always feel the summer outdoor shows people are there to have fun and have a good time."

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: New name, new music, new world, but The Chicks promise same entertaining show at Ruoff

