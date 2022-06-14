ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake Swarm Hits Yellowstone As Unprecedented Floods Close Park

By Ed Browne
By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Dozens of small earthquakes occurred in a cluster on Sunday ahead of the park's closure due to heavy...

moral patriot
3d ago

well since we are definitely in the end days spoken of thoroughly in the Bible it stands to reason that Yellowstone would be waking up more and more. the largest earthquake to ever strike this Earth is forecast to happen in the Bible and no doubt Yellowstone will play an important part in that

Zane Fleming
3d ago

Yellowstone mountain is a dangerous place for eruption the whole world 90% will be in trouble mankind as we no.IF THIS. IS TRUE!!

Cole Clarke
3d ago

Water could of made it to the magma. Which would cause steam and pressure to build. Hopefully it doesn't go pop.

