Earthquake Swarm Hits Yellowstone As Unprecedented Floods Close Park

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO