Love Island review: The return of previews and less Gemma airtime; are the producers listening to the fans?

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

I did warn you to get out while you still could . Now, I fear for those of us who have hung around this long, it’s too late. A week of Love Island is enough for the show to sink its teeth in and keep you hooked. Resistance is futile. It certainly doesn’t help matters that ITV have brought back Iain Stirling’s irresistibly melodramatic “tomorrow night” previews.

The return of previews – a 15-second promise of drama in the next episode that’s never quite fulfilled – is something viewers have been demanding since series eight began last week. From our lips to producers’ ears apparently, because it’s not the only fan request satisfied in Monday night’s installment.

It can’t be a coincidence that the latest episode is the first not to focus solely on Gemma. The show’s fixation with the 19-year-old international dressage rider has been among the chief complaints to emerge from viewers this season. As Isobel Lewis wrote in her recap of Sunday night’s episode, “It’s Gemma’s world – the other islanders are just living in it” . Even Susanna Reid agreed . We get it; Gemma’s dad is famous and all, but she hasn’t exactly proven herself to be a beacon of reality TV just yet. None of the islanders have, so why not share the love? And by love, we, of course, mean screentime.

In lieu of The Gemma Show is a much more balanced affair. Highlights include Ikenna and Indiyah finally sharing a kiss and Amber’s first date with Dami. As far as Love Island dates go – on a barometer from boring to really boring – theirs is surprisingly enjoyable, with Dami saying all the right things. Whether or not Amber has been swayed by them remains up in the air.

The arrival of Jacques, who happens to be Gemma’s ex, has the boys on their toes – namely Davide who swears up and down that he doesn’t care that Ekin-Su is chatting to the bombshell. He! Doesn’t! Care! Despite the protests, however, the Italian Stallion makes an extra effort with his partner, cooking Ekin-Su breakfast in the morning – the bonafide love language of this series. His plan seems to have worked and the pair share an especially noisy snog that evening.

In the least dramatic elimination of all time, Afia is booted from the villa after Jacques chooses to couple up with Paige. While the ending comes as a surprise to no one, this is the best episode of the season so far. Admittedly that’s not saying much, but at least the producers seem to be listening to what the fans want. One final request: turn off the mics during snogging scenes , we beg you!

The Independent

Chris Evans shares message with original Toy Story fans: ‘What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable’

Chris Evans has shared a message with Toy Story fans, amid criticism of his newest movie Lightyear. The animated spinoff sees Evans take over as the beloved character Buzz – voiced by Tim Allen in the original franchise – in a new film which has received lukewarm reviews from critics. You can read The Independent’s review of Lightyear here.In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Evans discussed his new role and addressed the pressures he felt taking over the iconic character.“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” the Captain America actor acknowledged. “What he did in those movies is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Critics slam Tristan Thompson for starring in Drake’s music video about wedding following cheating scandal

Critics have had a lot to say about Tristan Thompson’s decision to portray Drake’s fictional best man in the rapper’s newest music video, considering the NBA star’s history with cheating and his recent paternity scandal.In honour of the release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the 35-year-old singer also dropped the music video for his single, Falling Back, on Friday.At the beginning of the 10-minute video, Drake is seen preparing to get married and Thompson appears as his best man. However, before the ceremony begins, the 31-year-old athlete gives the groom a bit of relationship advice.The clip starts off with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

