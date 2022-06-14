ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Voices: Why are we treating Syrians so differently to Ukrainian refugees?

By Sunny Hundal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Last month, 25-year-old Andriy Kovalenko just about managed to escape the city of Mariupol as Russians were advancing, and made his way to Poland. But the refugee camps were overflowing, so he made his way further west, towards Germany and eventually France. There, he made some friends and decided that, because he knew some broken English, he would make his way into Britain. He had heard good things about the country in the media and was hopeful he would be welcomed.

But as he was making his way across the English Channel, in a boat full of other refugees, they were stopped. Now the government wants to deport him to Rwanda for processing. As one of the first deportation flights to Rwanda gets under way, he may be on it.

Surely, most right thinking people would be outraged by the prospect of us deporting a desperate and deserving asylum seeker such as Andriy to Rwanda? After all, his land is being bombarded and destroyed, and he just travelled across a continent for safety, only to find out he was being shipped off to a country run by a cruel dictator .

Now, imagine if we did the same to a Syrian refugee. Their country is in the exact same situation : being bombed by Vladimir Putin to help the dictator Bashar al-Assad maintain control. Entire towns have been blown into smithereens exactly like Mariupol. Millions of Syrians simply have nowhere to live. The neighbouring countries are already overflowing with refugees, so some have gone further away to find shelter.

And yet, while Boris Johnson was adamant that no Ukrainian refugee would end up going to Rwanda, his home secretary is currently trying to deport Syrians to Rwanda. I made up the story of Andriy Kovalenko – there’s no such case as far as I know – to illustrate a point: while Syrians and Ukrainians are largely in the same situation, there is a huge difference in how our government is treating them. For one, British people are being actively encouraged to take Ukrainian refugees into their homes to house them in Britain – we’re even being paid to do so .

Some might argue that we have more obligation towards fellow Europeans than to those escaping conflict in the Middle East or further away like South Asia. I wouldn’t necessarily call that racist – I think it’s ok to say we have added obligation towards our neighbours. But the same argument was made against Jews escaping Nazi Germany (which is why we only allowed in the children ) and the same argument was made against Asians escaping persecution from Idi Amin in Uganda.

And yet, German Jews and Ugandan Asians – along with people from Hong Kong and Vietnam and many other refugees from across the world – have made Britain their home and contributed immensely towards British life and prosperity. We should treat people according to their need, not their proximity. We should treat Syrians and Ukrainians equally – only that would be fair.

If the scheme to deport refugees to Rwanda makes you uncomfortable, it should do. The cruelty is the point. Priti Patel and Johnson don’t care how much it costs, they think it sends a strong message and will act as a deterrent. But the same was said about Theresa May’s “hostile environment” policies and they didn’t deter anyone either.

The British government’s starkly different approach towards Ukrainian and Syrian refugees should make us think twice. Do we want to be known for our generosity and fairness, or a country that doesn’t think twice about locking up refugees in a detention camp in a dictatorship?

I don’t believe the public supports this government’s cruelty. But they have been sold a lie that this is the only “tough decision” possible to stop trafficking and the channel deaths. That has already proven to be false .

If this government was intent on stopping trafficking, it would go after the traffickers, not the desperate refugees. If there are too many refugees being housed in hotels, it’s because the home office has been shown to be incapable of processing people quickly and letting them earn their own living. Instead they are left in limbo, forced to rely on the state when they would prefer to be self-sufficient.

The Andriy Kovalenko I mentioned earlier may have been fictitious, but the story of his journey is shared by thousands of refugees. And it’s undoubtedly a story of refugees being treated differently because of their origin. That’s a story that should shame this government and its supporters.

RELATED PEOPLE
Julian Assange ‘certain’ to die in US custody if extradited, wife warns of his deteriorating health

Julian Assange is “certain” to die in US custody if he is extradited to America, his wife has claimed, warning that the WikiLeaks founder’s health is deteriorating.On the day the British government announced it was ordering the extradition of the 50-year-old to face charges of spying and trying to gain access to a Pentagon computer, his wife Stella Moris told The Independent she feared deeply for his well-being.She said the fight to prevent his transfer from London to Washington DC would continue – Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal – but said she worried as to the strain...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teachers to protest in London over pay and conditions

Teachers are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to demand better pay and conditions from the Government.Members of NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, will march alongside thousands of key workers as part of the Trade Union Congress’ “We Demand Better” demonstration.Organisers said it will be the largest trade union protest in years.NASUWT said teachers are at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis, with essential living expenses surging ahead of wages and the value of teachers’ pay plummeting by 19% over the last 12 years.It said research it has undertaken has found 91% of teachers are experiencing ever-increasing workloads,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Daughter of Briton jailed in Iran says Father’s Day is ‘the hardest day of all’

The daughter of a British man who remains jailed in Iran said Father’s Day is “the hardest day of all” as she accused ministers of snubbing her over his case.Morad Tahbaz, 66, was returned to custody after being allowed out on furlough on the day Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow dual national Anoosheh Ashoori were freed in March.His daughter Roxanne Tahbaz delivered a Father’s Day card and gift to the Foreign Office on Thursday, hoping to meet with ministers and be updated on his situation.But when she arrived, she was dismayed that her concerns were allegedly turned over to an official...
WORLD
The Independent

Nigeria funeral for church attack victims draws anger, tears

Nigeria held a state funeral Friday for nearly two dozen of the worshippers killed by gunmen at a church service earlier this month as church officials urged authorities to take swift action to avoid future tragedies.Mourners paid their respects to 22 of the victims killed at the St. Francis Catholic Church in southwestern Ondo state on June 5. Family members already had held funerals for the other 18 victims.The sight of their coffins, dotted with flowers and lined in front of a large crowd, drew anger and tears from church members, locals, officials and many Nigerians who followed the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Muslims are finding their place in America’s abortion debate

To Eman Abdelhadi, getting an abortion was the most sensible thing to do. She was six weeks pregnant and a graduate student who wasn’t financially ready to have a child. She felt no shame or guilt going through with it.“I had no qualms about it. I grew up in an environment and a religious tradition that sees my life as the most important thing,” said Abdelhadi, a professor at the University of Chicago who was raised in a Muslim household. “It felt very clear to me. There was never anything like, ‘You did something unethical.‘”___This content is written and...
RELIGION
The Independent

