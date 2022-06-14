ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrol price surges to another new record high of 185.4p amid calls for urgent review

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 3 days ago

Petrol prices have reached yet another a new record high of 185.4p at UK forecourts.

The average cost of a litre of petrol was 185.4p on Monday, according to data firm Experian.

This is slightly up from 185.04p a day earlier and an increase of 6.9p in just a week.

The average price of diesel was a record 191.2p per litre.

The RAC has described the “speed and scale” of the recent rises as “staggering”.

Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered an urgent review of fuel station operators as prices continue to rise despite chancellor Rishi Sunak’s 5p per litre tax cut.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday confirmed it would conduct a “short and focused review” of prices at the business secretary’s request.

The latest figures were released just hours after the government scrapped grants for purchases of new electric cars.

Drivers could previously use the Plug-in Car Grant scheme to claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing less than £32,000.

The decision to kill off the grant for cars sparked an angry response from the automotive industry, but the Department for Transport said it would “refocus” funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

Additional reporting by Press Association

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent

What the papers say – June 18

The front pages lead on “rampant” inflation, a Beatle’s protest against Russia and reported plans for electronic tags for refugees.The Times and The Daily Telegraph cover a warning from the Treasury, as 40,000 rail workers prepare to begin a series of one-day strikes in support of a wage increase to keep up with prices. Chief secretary Simon Clarke on Friday said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risk creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.Saturday’s Times #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/j2kqu9c6YB— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 17, 2022📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'We must...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Treasury issues warning of 1970s-style wage-price spiral

The Government has issued a fresh warning to workers that they cannot expect pay rises to keep up with the soaring cost of living.Treasury chief secretary Simon Clarke said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risked creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.His intervention came after the Bank of England forecast inflation was set to hit 11% in the autumn as it hiked interest rates to 1.25% – the fifth successive rise.Mr Clarke said it was essential to prevent expectations of wage rises matching increasing prices becoming “baked in”, driving inflationary...
BUSINESS
