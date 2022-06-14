ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Miami as scorching temperatures hit 33C

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 33C this week as Britons bask in the first hot spell of the year.

The blistering heat that is affecting Spain will sweep in on Friday bringing with it temperatures that could exceed that in Jamaica and Miami.

The Met Office said a high-pressure system around the south of the country is bringing the warm weather and then as it moves east on Thursday it allows even hotter air from the south to come in.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said it will be the first “hot spell” of the year with the highest temperatures so far.

“Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30C or even 33C in isolated spots,” Mr Rudman said.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

While it will be hot and sunny for most of the country over the coming days, a low pressure system over the north-west of Scotland means that it will be cooler there.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “At times weather fronts toppling in from the Atlantic will bring more cloud and patchy rain to western parts of Scotland.

“But as this high starts to amble its way to the east we tap into a plume of even hotter air from the south and that will see the temperatures peaking across the country on Friday.”

Milder conditions, however, look likely to return later in the weekend for most of the UK with temperatures trending back to around average for June as cooler air pushes across the country from the northwest.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency urged Britons to enjoy the weather safely.

‘‘With temperatures forecast to reach 30C in some parts of the south on Friday we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

UK 5-day forecast

Today:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, brisk winds, and cool temperatures for far north and northwest of Scotland. Elsewhere dry save for an isolated shower, with bright or sunny spells, light winds, and warm to locally very warm temperatures.

Tonight:

Remaining cloudier in the north, especially northwest, with further periods of rain affecting northwest Scotland. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells developing, and turning locally chilly.

Wednesday:

Much the same as Tuesday, although increased risk of showers for Northern Ireland. Generally warmer again for all, turning locally very hot across central and southern England.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Outbreaks of rain across the northwest, elsewhere dry with sunny spells, becoming very warm or hot by Friday. Turning fresher from the northwest Saturday with thundery rain in the south.

The Independent

The Independent

